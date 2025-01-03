Netflix users left furious after brilliant original series is removed for good

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Netflix viewers have been left saddened by the removal of its most underrated original TV series.

Every month, licensed films and TV shows are taken down due to rights surrounding how long they are allowed to be on the service for.

It was widely believed for a long while that an original series either developed by Netflix – or indeed acquired by the streaming service after it was cancelled elsewhere – would always be available to view.

However, since 2022, it has come to light that this is not the case, with many titles released under the “Netflix Original” banner being removed each month. The latest casualty – British comedy series Lovesick – has particularly angered subscribers.

Lovesick, which premiered as Scrotal Recall Channel 4 in 2014, was picked up by Netflix when the series was cancelled after just one season. It was released as a Netflix Original in the US in 2015.

After the show became a streaming hit overseas, the service commissioned two further seasons, which brought back cast members Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas, Daniel Ings and Joshua McGuire.

With the removal of the show from Netflix’s library, the third season has essentially been wiped from existence and is unavailable to view online.

“It happened... Lovesick is gone from #Netflix. This is AWFUL. Also, you can buy episodes on Apple TV, YouTube, and Prime Video but *only* seasons one and two. Season three has completely disappeared from online,” one fan wrote.

“Just found out Lovesick was removed from Netflix and now I’m sick – my favourite british rom-com series you will be so missed,” another added, with one person stating: “Just learned today Lovesick was taken off Netflix. That is so evil.”

Yet another subscriber complained: “Why do we have to pay for these apps, and then turn around and have to pay for episodes when these shows get removed?”

Antonia Thomas in ‘Lovesick’ ( Netflix )

Lovesick, which was created by Tom Edge, follows a group of English friends living in Scotland, focusing on Dylan (Johnny Fynn) who must contact all of his previous sexual partners after being diagnosed with chlamydia

Each episode focuses on a past love interest of Dylan’s and viewers learn of their encounter via flashbacks.