Love Island All Stars hit with over 2,000 complaints over ‘bullying’ behaviour

Over 2,000 complaints were made to Ofcom about alleged “bullying” behaviour on Love Island All Stars over the last week.

The reality dating series presented by host Maya Jama returned for its second season earlier this year, with a host of ex-Islanders returning to find love.

But this year’s series was arguably packed with more conflict than romance, as Islanders butted heads on everything from DMs sent outside the villa to WhatsApp screenshots. The disorder continued in a chaotic live final in which more accusations were flung across the garden.

Casey Gorman and Gabby Allen were begrudgingly crowned the winners, shocking fans.

The broadcasting watchdog said the complaints were predominantly about alleged bullying by contestant Elma Pazar, after The Only Way Is Essex star was involved in a heated row with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and her partner Curtis Pritchard.

Last Wednesday’s episode (12 February) sparked 1,347 complaints while Tuesday’s (11 February) episode received 820. Episodes broadcast on 13 February and 16 February picked up received 63 and 57 respectively.

On Wednesday Ekin-Su confronted Elma about a challenge in which the Islanders were able to ask the public a question. Elma chose to ask the public whether Ekin-Su and Curtis were the weakest couple in the contest. The public voted that they weren’t. However, the former Love Island winner was unhappy that it had been asked in the first place.

Elma defended herself as she reminded Ekin-Su that she had kissed her partner Sammy Root in the steamy heart-rate challenge, in which Islanders perform dances for each other.

Ekin-Su and Elma butted heads during the heated exchange ( ITV )

The Towie star told dancer Curtis to “shut your mouth” and “f** off” while her partner Sammy doubled down, both refusing to apologise. Ekin-Su suggested Elma had been over-confident since she had been revealed as the public’s favourite after a messy triangle involving rekindled couple Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint.

Although the pair denied that the grudge was “personal”, Elma was later seen both angry and laughing at the same time as she admitted that she has never liked Curtis. “He’s not my cup of tea,” she said. “He’s not even my cup of p***”.

“Stop voting for us in every single game, and mocking us and laughing at us,” Ekin-Su hit out at Elma while she smiled. Earlier on, the Islanders had laughed at Curtis for saying “No sh*t, Sherlock.”

Love Island narrator Iain Stirling hinted at the uncomfortable scenes, which saw Elma’s popularity completely flatline on social media.

“I’ve always really liked Ekin-Su and Curtis,” he told Lorraine. “And I was like a little bit of an outsider at school and stuff and I don’t know, I watch as much as you, but it does feel like there’s this weird energy there, where they don’t gel with the group as much. I don’t quite know why. But they do feel like outsiders.”