Love Island All Stars viewers left shocked after 2025 winners crowned

Love Island All Stars fans were left shocked as the show’s unlikely winners were crowned on Monday (17 February).

The reality dating series presented by host Maya Jama returned for its second season earlier this year, with a host of ex-Islanders returning to find love.

But this year’s series was arguably packed with more conflict than romance, as Islanders butted heads on everything from DMs sent outside the villa to WhatsApp screenshots. The disorder continued in a chaotic live final in which more accusations were flung across the garden.

Harriet Blackmore and Ronnie Vint were unceremoniously dumped from the South African villa on Sunday (16 February) by former contestants who flew over to share their thoughts on who was compatible.

It left Catherine Agbaje and Omar Nyame, Casey Gorman and Gabby Allen, Luca Bish and Grace Rosa, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Curtis Pritchard, Elma Pazar and Sammy Root in the final.

After a huge blowout with Ekin and Curtis, fan favourite Elma and her partner Sammy fell from grace and finished last as the vote results were announced. Catherine and Omar finished fourth, with Ekin and Curtis in a respectable third place after a rocky journey.

Luca and Grace, although receiving the loudest cheers in the studio during the live final, finished as runners up.

Casey and Gabby were announced winners of All Stars 2025.

open image in gallery A chaotic live final saw Gabby and Casey crowned winners ( ITV )

It marks Casey’s third attempt at the show after first appearing in season nine in 2023, as well as starring in the inaugural season of the spin-off All Stars last year. During the show’s run, he was often accused of chasing “clout” as aspersions were cast on his intentions for joining the dating programme repeatedly.

Ex-Islander Kaz Crossley called him out for the way he handled relationships outside the villa, with former fling Tina Stinnes saying she was hurt by his behaviour after they spent a night together in the real world.

But Casey found something he says he had always been looking for in season two star Gabby. The pair’s journey was smooth sailing throughout, with barely a bump in the road.

“So rigged”, said one fan as the results were announced.

“I watched Love Island All Stars Season 2 religiously just for Casey and Gabby to win? This makes no sense”, said another sharing a gif of a man smashing his TV.

open image in gallery Casey and Gabby were shocked at their win ( ITV )

“They gave absolutely nothing”, complained another.

However, others were more relieved that their opponents weren’t crowned the winners: “I'm so glad Luca and Grace didn't win.”

Casey and Gabby’s supporters, however, praised the couple for keeping out of the drama and focusing on their connection.

“Say what you want, but I'm actually really happy that Gabby & Casey won because they were drama free most of the season and managed to stay in the shadows and they gave me no reason to dislike them”, added one supporter.