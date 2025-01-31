Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Love Island All Stars viewers were left speechless after a bizarre turn of events during a heated argument between two of the show’s contestants.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 30, and Curtis Pritchard, 28, have been coupled up since the start of the show and endured a relatively smooth ride until the entrance of bombshell Danielle Sellers.

Sellers picked Pritchard for an overnight stay upon her entrance, with the failed Hollyoaks star making repeated remarks about how “easy” it had been to get to know her.

A flirty encounter in the bedroom, in which Pritchard played with Danielle’s hand, led fan favourite Elma Pazar to suggest that the dancer was not completely “closed off” despite his romance with Cülcüloğlu.

On Thursday night’s episode (30 January), matters came to a head with Love Island winner Cülcüloğlu confronting Pritchard about his feelings for the new woman.

Pritchard evaded the question, mirroring his behaviour during his original season with Loose Women guest panelist Amy Hart.

“I want you to be a hundred per cent real,” Pritchard began as he explained why he was now unhappy with the connection. “F*** you if you don't think I'm authentic,” his partner hit back.

As the pair argued back and forth, Cülcüloğlu said she wished her parents were there so she could get advice from them.

Fans were left confused by the ‘Love Island’ pair’s interaction ( ITV )

Pritchard then interjected: “I cut my mum out of my life at one point, because she was being a mum. I needed to grow up and learn things for myself. Now I’m back in contact with her. I’ve actually spoken to her.”

Cülcüloğlu, appearing to like how Pritchard was opening up to her, walked over to him and kissed him midway through his story, causing everyone in the villa to cheer. But viewers found the moment rather odd.

“This might be one of the best/weirdest love island moments in history cause wtf is this,” laughed one person on X/Twitter.

imagine trying to explain this to a victorian child #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/lgdA2ExSsu — av (@exilesmtr) January 30, 2025

“Imagine explaining this to a Victorian child,” quipped another.

“The way the clip started and how it ended don’t make sense,” said one confused person.

Love Island veteran, and three-time contestant, Casey Gorman, was left astounded as he said: “What on earth is going on? Oh my god. What a random weird ten minutes that was. That was so weird.”

He took out his phone camera saying, “I need to get a picture of this. That’s one for the memories.”

Viewers called Pritchard out for “gaslighting” and being “manipulative” during the discussion in which Cülcüloğlu said she was made to feel “crazy”.