Brother of Linda Nolan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis after sister’s death

Brian Nolan has revealed his own prostate cancer diagnosis following the death of his sister, Linda.

Linda Nolan passed away in January at the age of 65. She had been a long-time advocate for breast cancer awareness and died surrounded by her siblings at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, having been admitted with double pneumonia.

Linda, along with her sisters Denise, Coleen, Bernie, Maureen, and Anne, formed the pop group The Nolans, achieving chart success with hits such as "Gotta Pull Myself Together" and "I'm In The Mood For Dancing" in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

She was known in her later life for appearing on Loose Women and Celebrity Big Brother.

Brian told the Mirror that having cancer is like “being hit by a train” and “you start plunging into the the abyss”.

open image in gallery Linda Nolan died aged 65 in January ( PA Archive )

His doctor told him that “we’re going to treat this and we’re going to cure this”, and Brian said he will have a prostatectomy, which removes part or all of the prostate gland.

“I’m devastated, but I believe I’m hoping that we can do it,” he added.

When asked by the newspaper about it being difficult to tell his siblings, the news after it was confirmed days following Linda’s funeral, Brian said they have “been through enough” so he told them individually of his condition.

“I’m focusing on the hope, they can treat it and they can cure it,” he added.

open image in gallery Denise Nolan at the funeral of her sister, Linda ( PA )

“The way my sisters handled their cancers, I hope to God that I can have the courage that they had.”

Linda was first diagnosed in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer.

In 2020 it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

Anne, who Linda joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and previously said she is now cancer-free.

Loose Women star Coleen was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and said she was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

open image in gallery Linda Nolan, Anne Nolan, Bernie Nolan, Coleen Nolan, and Maureen Nolan ( PA )

Brian said that he was referred to a genetic department in Manchester, and it was “amazing how many people had actually had cancer as some part of the reason they died” in his family.

He said the doctors are “even thinking that there may be a genetic mutation or something between the four cancers that our families” have, which includes breast, prostate, liver and pancreatic cancers.

Brian said his father “died of systemic cirrhosis (liver damage) but he also had liver cancer, my uncle died of pancreatic cancer”.

He also said he wants to raise awareness of prostate cancer as his friends did not known anything about the illness.

“We should know more about this, and I’m going to definitely push for a campaign to to send guys a letter once a year, like we do for women and bowel cancer,” Brian said.

Other famous faces such as comedian Sir Stephen Fry, the late broadcaster Bill Turnbull – and more recently Olympic cyclist Sir Chris Hoy, who revealed his prostate cancer was terminal in 2024, have been outspoken about the condition.