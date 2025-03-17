Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lorraine Kelly has hailed Sir Chris Hoy and his wife Lady Sarra Hoy as “absolutely remarkable” in how they have coped with their respective health diagnoses.

Sir Chris has stage four cancer and Lady Sarra multiple sclerosis (MS).

Six-time Olympic champion cyclist Sir Chris, 48, was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2023, and revealed in October 2024 that it was terminal.

His wife Lady Sarra has MS and on Monday spoke to Kelly about her and Sir Chris’ health conditions.

“You meet some extraordinary people, don’t you, doing this job? She (Lady Sarra) is unbelievable”, Kelly told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB), ahead of their interview on her Monday morning show.

open image in gallery Six-time Olympic champion Chris Hoy after the keirin final in Beijing 2008. ( Getty Images )

Kelly said she wanted to help promote March4March,a new mental health campaign launching on Lorraine throughout the month to support those who suffer with low mood.

“She (Lady Sarra) finds a lot of peace and comfort in going for a walk, going for a walk with the kids or with Chris,” Kelly said.

She added: “Chris has got stage four cancer and Sarra has got MS, and she didn’t tell Chris for a while because the focus was on how he was doing, and then she had to tell him, because she was going for check-ups and treatment, and he would be thinking: ‘Where’s she off to?'”

“They’ve had some tough times, but what she says is: ‘We’re fine, just now.”

“And they are absolutely remarkable”, she added.

GMB co-host Richard Madeley told Kelly he had received a prostate check-up “purely because of him”.

“It’s the Chris Hoy effect. That has actually happened and it has saved lives and they are a remarkable couple and I went away from that feeling really hopeful and uplifted,” said Kelly.

“We’re going to show it today, later on in the show, but the hope… ’cause she says: ‘You never know’.

“She said that when he (Sir Chris) was coming out of an interview, and they’d be talking about his diagnosis and all of that, and then he almost got run over by a bus.

“She went: ‘See, see what can happen? You never know what’s happening. Just live in the now.'”

After Sir Chris revealed his diagnosis, the charity Prostate Scotland credited an increased awareness of the disease to the former cyclist’s “openness”, and said there had been “record spikes” in visits to its webpages.