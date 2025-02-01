Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer and actor Linda Nolan has been laid to rest in her beloved Blackpool, after being brought to her funeral service in a pink sparkly coffin.

Family members, friends and fans of the Dublin-born star gathered at St Paul’s Church – where she also married her husband, Brian Hudson – as she was remembered in a series of eulogies.

Among the guests were EastEnders actor Shane Richie and Paul Elliott, the comedian best known as Paul Chuckle, with whom Nolan had performed with in pantomimes and at charity functions.

open image in gallery Linda Nolan was described as a ‘fun, bubbly person’ ( PA Archive )

“She was just a fun, bubbly person,” Elliott said. “The world’s a darker place without her.”

Nolan’s sisters Anne, Maureen, Coleen and Denise walked with other family members, who wore black but accessorised with pink ribbons and handbags.

They lined the path as the coffin, topped with brightly coloured flowers, was carried into the church while the Faith Hill song “There You’ll Be” was played. Loose Women panellist Coleen, 59, was seen wiping a tear from her eye.

open image in gallery The coffin arrives at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool for the funeral of Linda Nolan (Steve Allen/PA) ( PA Wire )

“She would have loved all the fuss today,” her sister, Denise Nolan-Anderson, said in her eulogy.

“She really loved going to premieres and opening nights, having her beautiful hair and make up done, and always was the life and soul of any big occasion.

Charlotte Dawson (daughter of comedian Les Dawson), Lee Brennan from boyband 911 and Coronation Street actor Jodie Prenger were also among the mourners.

A framed photo of Linda was placed on an easel outside the church with mourners signing a book of condolence.

open image in gallery An order of service at St Paul’s Church in Blackpool (Steve Allen/PA) ( PA Wire )

Together with her sisters Coleen, Bernie, Maureen, Anne and Denise, Linda was a member of girl group The Nolans, who toured with Frank Sinatra and achieved seven UK top 20 hits between 1979 and 1982.

She appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2013, while her musical theatre career included Blood Brothers, Pump Boys and Dinettes and Prisoner Cell Block H. She also made regular appearances as a guest panellist on Loose Women, alongside her sister, Coleen.

Linda died from pneumonia last month, aged 65, with a family statement saying: ”At around 10.20am on Wednesday 15 January, she passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments.“

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength,” Coleen said in a post on Instagram.

“Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.”

open image in gallery Denise Nolan-Anderson spoke of her sister’s fundraising efforts at the funeral ( PA Wire )

Nolan was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, which resulted in a mastectomy, and was a long-time campaigner and fundraiser for cancer awareness. She helped raise more than £20m for a number of charities, including Breast Cancer Awareness and Samaritans.

She was given the all-clear in 2011 but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer, which spread to her liver in 2020 and to her brain in 2023.

Denise said the diagnosis, along with losing her husband Brian and sister, Bernie, could have “destroyed” a lesser person.

“Not Linda – instead she chose to help raise millions for cancer research,” she said, adding that her sister showed “courage in the face of adversity”.

The family is raising money for Trinity Hospice, which Nolan supported, and have asked that donations and messages of condolence be sent to a memorial page in her memory.

More than £2,800 has been raised on the Much Loved site so far.