Lily Collins’s father-in-law admits he’s not a fan of her show Emily in Paris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lily Collins’ father-in-law, Malcolm McDowell, has shared his honest thoughts about her Netflix series Emily in Paris.

In an interview with People, the 82-year-old A Clockwork Orange actor confessed he’s not a fan of the hit show, which features his daughter-in-law as the titular character.

“To be honest with you, it’s not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that,” he said, referring to his son Charlie McDowell’s wife.

McDowell made it clear that he still has a lot of love for Collins, who is in the middle of filming the fifth season of the hit series.

“But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law,” he said. “I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses.”

Lily Collin’s father-in-law Malcolm McDowell says ‘Emily in Paris’ is not his ‘kind of thing’ ( Getty Images )

He also shared his belief that Paris, where Collins did most of her filming for the Netflix show, owes her “a great debt” for all the tourism she brought it.

“I'm sure [it] has gone up so much from people in the United States watching and going, ‘Yeah, let's go to Paris,’” he claimed.

Emily in Paris follows an American marketing executive named Emily, portrayed by Collins, who has moved from Chicago to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity. Throughout the last four seasons, Emily has navigated the ups and downs of living on her own in a foreign country, making new friends, and falling in love with different people.

The program’s fifth season does not yet have a release date.

Filming was briefly paused last week after the program’s assistant director, Diego Borella, died on set. It is believed he suffered a heart attack.

Collins, who’s the daughter of musician Phil Collins, married McDowell’s eldest son, Charlie, in 2021. Earlier this year, the couple announced that they welcomed their first child, daughter Tove Jane, via surrogacy. The couple received a lot of “unkind” responses to the news, which Charlie mentioned in the comments of his Instagram post about the arrival of their daughter.

“Thank you for all the kind messages and love. We are overjoyed and very grateful,” he wrote. “In regards to the unkind messages about surrogacy and our path to having a baby — it’s ok to not be an expert on surrogacy. It’s ok to not know why someone might need a surrogate to have a child.”

He added: “It’s ok to not know the motivations of a surrogate regardless of what you assume. And it’s ok to spend less time spewing hateful words into the world, especially in regards to a beautiful baby girl who has brought a lot of love into people’s lives. That’s all for now because she just pooped and I need to change her diaper.”