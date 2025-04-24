Lily Collins reacts to Emily in Paris co-star’s exit ahead of season five
Season five of the hit Netflix comedy-drama is set to air later this year
Lily Collins has responded to the news of her Emily in Paris co-star’s departure ahead of the show’s forthcoming fifth season.
The 31-year-old French actor and model Camille Razat, who starred as Camille in the first four seasons of Netflix’s hit comedy-drama, sparked speculation about her exit last week after her name was notably absent from a list of returning cast members.
In a statement shared with The Independent on Tuesday, Razat confirmed that she was indeed stepping away from the show as she felt that her character’s storyline “has naturally come to an end.”
“It felt like the right moment to explore new horizons,” she said. “I’m deeply grateful to Darren Star and the entire team at Netflix and Paramount for their trust and for giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of Emily In Paris world.”
Razat made a similar announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside a carousel of production stills and behind-the-scenes images with her co-stars.
“I’ve recently wrapped two series, Nero for Netflix and Les Disparues de la Gare for Disney+,” she said in the post’s caption. “I’ll also be shooting new projects in the coming months, which I’m really looking forward to.
“... I leave the show with nothing but love and admiration for the cast, crew, and fans who have supported us along the way. Thank you for the beautiful ride,” she concluded.
Collins was quick to reply in the comment section, writing: “Love you sister. It’s been a wild ride and an absolute pleasure. You’re a rockstar. So proud of you.”
Elsewhere in her statement, Razat revealed she had launched her own production company, TAZAR. “We mainly produce music videos and short films for now, but we’re currently developing our first feature film, something I’m truly passionate about and excited to grow,” she said.
Emily in Paris first debuted on the streamer in 2020. It follows Emily (Collins), an American marketing executive who moves to Paris after being hired by a Parisian marketing firm.
The first four seasons featured Razat as a series regular. She was first introduced as a guide for Emily. Their friendship goes on to have a few challenges, with Emily developing feelings for Camille’s boyfriend, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).
This all leads to one messy love triangle, which only gets more complicated as the seasons continue. Often, Camille was viewed as the “villain” for how she sabotaged Emily’s relationship with Gabriel.
During the fourth season, Camille deals with the aftermath of calling off her wedding to Gabriel after realizing he still has feelings for Emily. Camille is also pregnant with his child, causing friction in his relationship with Emily.
However, in the season four finale, Camille learns she had a false pregnancy and tries to convince Gabriel to adopt a child. Gabriel ultimately turns her down, and Camille moves out of his apartment.
Season five of the series, which is scheduled to premiere sometime this fall, will feature Emily and some of her ex-boyfriends, including Gabriel and Alfie (portrayed by Lucien Laviscount).
Details of the new season remain under wraps, though it's reported that it will pick up days after Emily moves to Rome to join her luxury marketing company’s Italian office. The second half of the season will be shot in Paris.
