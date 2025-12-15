Billy Bob Thornton’s Landman character tears into The View hosts on latest episode

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Even in the fictional world of television, The View hosts are taking heat.

In the latest episode of Taylor Sheridan’s gritty Western drama Landman, Billy Bob Thornton’s rough-around-the-edges crisis manager and top oil executive, Lt. Tommy Norris, slammed ABC’s long-running daytime talk show.

While speaking on the phone with his estranged father, T.L. (Sam Elliot), who just moved in with him, Norris recommends a list of activities that the bored retiree can do to fill his time.

“I don’t know what to do,” T.L. laments. “Well, s***, do whatever you want to, read a book or watch TV, watch one of those daytime talk shows, like The View or something,” Norris says.

After T.L. asks, “What’s The View?” Norris dryly responds: “Bunch of pissed off millionaires b****ing about how much they hate millionaires, [President Donald] Trump, and men, and you, and me, and everybody else they got a bee up their ass about.”

open image in gallery Billy Bob Thornton's ‘Landman’ character, Lt. Tommy Norris (left), hit out at ‘The View’ hosts in the latest episode of the Paramount+ drama ( Paramount+/Getty )

open image in gallery ‘Landman’ is currently airing its second season on Paramount+ ( Paramount+ )

He does, however, offer a small concession, admitting that The View, which has been running since 1997, is at least “pretty funny.”

The Independent has contacted The View for comment

The talk show’s current hosts include Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin, who regularly comment on domestic and foreign politics and interview celebrities.

Last week, the hosts took aim at Trump’s “fake” Fifa Peace Prize, which he received at the 2026 World Cup draw. “I think Gianni Infantino, the head of Fifa, has figured out what practically every world leader, every other corporate leader has figured out,” Navarro said. “If you show up with a tchotchke, preferably covered in gold, and give it to the three-year-old in the Oval Office, he will be entertained and he will be happy.”

open image in gallery The View hosts regularly criticize President Donald Trump ( ABC The View )

Landman is currently in its second season and follows Norris as he navigates the dangerous, high-stakes world of oil rigging in West Texas amid a fuel boom.

The series debuted in 2024 and is the seventh show from Sheridan, following his hit show Yellowstone, which premiered in 2018. While it has no connection to the world of Yellowstone or its numerous spinoffs, it does star Michelle Randolph and Elliot, who have previously appeared in 1923 and 1883, respectively. It additionally features Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Paulina Chávez and Kayla Wallace.

New episodes of Landman season two premiere Sundays on Paramount+.