Odom was previously married to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom arrested in Las Vegas
Lamar Odom arrested in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has been arrested in Las Vegas on multiple charges.

Odom was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with driving under the influence, speeding, and improper lane change, according to an arrest record viewed by The Independent.

The 46-year-old appears to still be in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of writing.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 17.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Odom for comment.

Lamar Odom has been arrested in Las Vegas (Getty Images)

Odom, who was previously married to reality TV star Khloe Kardashian, has a documented history of drug and alcohol issues. He married Kardashian in 2009 in a televised ceremony on E!. The pair filed for divorce in 2013 — the same year Odom was first arrested for DUI.

However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016 because Odom was left on life support in 2015 following an incident at a Nevada brothel. He was found unconscious, leaving Kardashian to make medical decisions as they were still legally married.

Odom rose to fame as a basketball player from Queens, New York before being drafted fourth overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in 1999. He went on to play 14 seasons in the NBA for the Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks.

