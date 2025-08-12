Kristin Davis reveals which one of her Sex and the City co-stars said she had ‘body dysmorphia’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kristin Davis has revealed that her body image was talked about while she was on Sex and the City and the constant chatter led her to have “disordered eating.”

During Monday’s episode of her Are You a Charlotte? podcast, the actor told comedian Benito Skinner that when she was filming the iconic HBO series, her co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, spoke to her about her body image issues.

“There were times when Sarah Jessica would be like, ‘You have body dysmorphia,’” she recalled.

“I’d be like, ‘I don’t think I do,’ because the world is literally telling me daily that I am pear-shaped,” she added. “So much to the point where you can’t think straight.”

Davis continued, telling her listeners that constantly talking about her body led her to start having “disordered eating.”

open image in gallery Sex and the City’s Kristen Davis has revealed which of her famous co-stars said she had ‘body dysmorphia.’ ( Getty Images )

“You’re starving yourself. I remember fainting in a parking lot one time, because I was on some crazy diet,” she said.

She also admitted that speaking with fans only made her feel worse about her body, as they would finally meet her in person after years of seeing her on television, only to say, “Oh, you’re not fat.”

“I know they didn’t mean anything bad. They mean it as a compliment,” she told Skinner. “But it’s because I’m standing next to Sarah Jessica.”

Following her time as Charlotte on the series, Davis went on to reprise her character in the show’s spin-off, And Just Like That…, which announced its third season would be its last earlier this month.

open image in gallery Davis, pictured in 2004, also admitted that speaking with fans only made her feel worse about her body, as they would finally meet her in person after years of seeing her on television, only to say, ‘Oh, you’re not fat.’ ( Getty Images )

Parker shared a lengthy tribute to her character, sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw, on Instagram at the time, hours after the And Just Like That...showrunner, Michael Patrick King, announced the series was ending.

“She crossed streets, avenues, rubicons, so it seemed,” Parker said in the clip, which featured a montage of photos of Carrie. “She broke hearts, heels, habits. She loved, lost, won, tripped, leaped, fell short and into puddles. Aged, got wiser. She has made the hardest, worst and best decisions. Traveled near and far, for the new, the vintage, friends and love.”

She continued to pay tribute to Carrie’s iconic moments on SATC and And Just Like That...

“Changed homes, time zones, boyfriends, her mind, her shoes, her hair, but never her love and devotion to New York City,” Parker added. “She had dates, drinks, boyfriends, a husband, and truly great loves and romances. She hailed cabs, she ran in heels, and danced with Stanford. She told the truth and she lied. She typed, wondered, wrote, published, grieved, forgave. Got stood up, stood strong, stood out.”

The final episode of And Just Like That...is set to premiere on August 14 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.