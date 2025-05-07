Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon has delighted fans after giving them a glimpse into her intimate kitchen set-up.

The actor, best known for playing Miranda Hobbes in the Manhattan-set series that ran from 1998 and 2004, revealed a peek into her everyday life by giving her Instagram followers a tour of the kitchen at her home in Montauk, in New York State’s coastal East Hampton district.

While some fans expected the kind of luxurious, spotless interior that is typical of celebrity homes, Nixon proudly showed off her cosy kitchen filled with pots and pans hanging on the walls, freshly cut herbs from her garden and dishes piled up by the sink.

“This is my kitchen in Montauk,” she told the camera, adding, “I'm about to serve up some coffee.”

She pointed to the wall to show a large collection of kitchenware, saying, “These are my pots and pans and colanders.”

Nixon, dressed casually in an orange apron from the Manhattan deli and store Zabar's over a purple T-shirt, then lifted a blue basket that was hanging on the window, saying: “This is my basket that I use to get stuff from the garden.”

She showed off some of the vegetables and herbs that she grows herself, such as the “very delicious and very fresh” kale that was straight from the garden, resting in a colander. Nixon then gestured to the top of her wooden cabinets to show a mixture of glass vases for the flowers she likes to pick from her garden.

The actor also presented a pot of garlic oil, her teal water bottle and garden scissors, which were all resting on the side.

Nixon ended the video by pouring a cup of coffee from an Italian moka pot, and adding a dollop of foamy milk and a sprinkle of cinnamon.

open image in gallery Cynthia Nixon in her Montauk home ( Instagram via @cynthiaenixon )

“Yum!” she said as she raised her glass to her viewers.

“I think I need a few more vases (and an in-home hair stylist),” she joked in the post’s caption.

Fans were quick to praise the actor for her authenticity and surprisingly normal kitchen.

“Finally, a celebrity kitchen that looks like someone uses it!” said one viewer, as another added: “Love how authentic you always are — it’s such a tonic!!!”

open image in gallery Cynthia Nixon in her Montauk home ( @cynthiaenixon )

“Oooh. So beautiful normal and very personal kitchen,” added a fan, as one chimed in, saying: “OK this might sound weird and I don’t mean it to be. Finally a celebrity kitchen that looks like a normal kitchen and clearly gets used! Love you.”

“I think we need a tour of the garden now! This is so fun,” said another.

“I admire seeing a world-renowned superstar with a kitchen as ordinary as the rest of us. I love the simplicity of your life, my dear,” concluded one fan.

Joining in the comments was Nixon’s Sex And the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, who wrote: “Love your kitchen!!!! And you! X.”

Stranger Things and Mad Men actor Cara Buono added that she had had a “glorious” time in Nixon’s Hamptons home “back when I was pregnant!”.

Nixon starred alongside Parker, who played the New York columnist Carrie Bradshaw, as well as Kristin Davis and Kim Cattrall in Sex and the City.

The cast, except for Cattrall, returned for the controversial Max reboot series And Just Like That, which launched in 2021.

The series has been subject to mixed reviews throughout its run, but has been commissioned for a third season, which will be released on 29 May. In the trailer for the new season, Carrie (Parker) is seen turning her hand to fiction writing, tackling a rat infestation in her home and, of course, dealing with the twists and turns of her love life.