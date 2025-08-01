Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That... ends after three seasons

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sex and the City’s (SATC) iconic spinoff, And Just Like That..., has ended after three seasons.

The news was confirmed in a statement from the program’s showrunner, writer, and director, Michael Patrick King, posted on the show’s Instagram Friday.

“And just like that…the ongoing storytelling of the Sex and The City universe is coming to an end,” the statement reads. “While I was writing the last episode of And Just Like That..season 3, it became clear to me that this might be a wonderful place to stop.”

He said he spoke with the show’s entire team, including its star and executive producer, Sarah Jessica Parker, about concluding the program at the end of this season, which is currently premiering on HBO Max.

“Along with Sarah Jessica Parker, Casey Bloys and Sarah Aubrey, we decided to end the popular series this year with a two-part finale and extended the original series order from 10 episodes to 12,” King added. “SJP and I held off announcing the news until now because we didn’t want the world ‘final’ to overshadow the fun of watching the season.”

‘And Just Like That..’ showrunner announces series will end this season ( HBO )

“It’s with great gratitude we thank all the viewers who have let these characters into their homes and their hearts over the many years,” King concluded.

And Just Like That...features the return of sex columnist Carrie Bradshaw (portrayed by Parker), who was the star of the iconic Nineties show, SATC.

The sequel features Carrie once again navigating the dating scene, with the return of her two best friends from the original series, Miranda Hobbes (portrayed by Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (portrayed by Kristin Davis). However, the fourth member of the friend group, Samantha Jones, portrayed by Kim Cattrall, is not in the spinoff.

More to follow