And Just Like That fans overjoyed by season three bombshell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After weeks of building up to the point of no return, And Just Like That has finally put a nail in that coffin — and fans couldn’t be happier.

*Warning: this article contains major spoilers from And Just Like That season three, episode nine*

In Thursday’s episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spinoff, former flames Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) — who in season two reignited their once-passionate romance from decades past — fizzled out once more.

Their breakup likely comes as no surprise to viewers, especially after Aidan’s recent bombshell admission that he had cheated on Carrie with his ex-wife.

Still, it was Carrie’s years-old indiscretions with her late husband Big (Christopher Noth), while she was dating Aidan in season three of the original series, that became a major contributing factor to this recent split.

Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett as Carrie and Aidan in 'And Just Like That' ( HBO Max )

After having been long-distance for much of their recent relationship, Aidan made the move to New York City for reasons mostly kept quiet to live with Carrie in their new apartment. However, he quickly becomes suspicious of Carrie’s downstairs neighbor, hunky British writer Duncan (Jonathan Cake). So, he goes against Carrie’s wishes and tries to make nice with Duncan.

“I could not — could not — have drawn a clearer boundary, and [Aidan] barrels right through it. Holds a mid-morning talk show against my wishes,” Carrie tells Seema during the episode, making it clear that she was quite unhappy with Aidan’s actions.

Tensions between the couple mounted throughout the episode. Carrie accused Aidan of waiting outside for Duncan on purpose, seemingly due to his distrust of her after she cheated on him previously with Big — which Aidan then admits later in the episode.

“So I’ve been thinking about everything that happened and what you said, and you’re right,” Aidan said. “I hate to admit it, but I do have trust issues with you around other men.”

This, among other things, led to Carrie and Aidan ending up in a major spat on the streets of New York City where they ultimately called it quits.

Fans were quick to celebrate the breakup, sharing their excitement on social media.

“Carrie Bradshaw finally did the thing!” one wrote on X, while a second added: “Carrie finally dumped Aidan.”

“Yassss Carrie F***ING Bradshaw is back!!!!” a third declared.

“CARRIE & AIDAN BROKE UP (2025) OUTSIDE OF TARTINE!!!! REJOICE!!!!!!!” a fourth exclaimed.

“Thank You Carrie..(and Just like that)..NO SECOND CHANCE..bye Aidan,” another wrote.

“So glad Carrie and Aidan are done,” someone else commented.

“For the first time in 94 episodes of #SATC, two feature films, and 30 episodes of #AJLT, Carrie Bradshaw finally stood up for herself,” another said.

Fans have been divided on the Carrie-Aidan relationship since they rekindled their romance on And Just Like That. During the season two finale, the couple vowed to part ways and not speak, but return to each other in five years once Aidan’s kids with his ex-wife were grown. But in the season three premiere, Carrie is seen writing Aidan a postcard.

Much of the current season has revolved around their odd arrangement, though it’s not yet clear what Carrie will do now that she’s back on the market.

And Just Like That airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.