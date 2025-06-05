Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis death: Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star dies aged 44

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta cast member Khadiyah “KD” Lewis has died aged 44.

Lewis died May 30, her brother Jay told The Shade Room. A cause of death has not been revealed.

“This has been an extremely emotionally devastating time. All prayers, condolences, and well wishes are sincerely appreciated,” Jay told the outlet.

Lewis appeared on seasons three and four of the VH1 reality show, which follows aspiring rappers juggling their careers and personal lives. She was first seen sporadically in season three when she was dating rapper Yung Joc. Then she joined the cast as a supporting character for season four.

The Independent has reached out to Lewis’s representative for comment.

open image in gallery Khadiyah ‘KD’ Lewis has died aged 44 ( VH1 )

Born March 31, 1981, in Oklahoma City, Lewis was a business and tax consultant.

A funeral service will be held on June 14 in her hometown.

Lewis’s other brother, Elijah Inegbedion, shared a tribute video honoring his sister, writing: “Been at a lost for words for some days now. And to think that I’ll ever have the words to describe the person you’ve been and the legacy that you left behind would be erroneous.

“Long Live my sister Khadiyah Lewis,” he continued. “You left behind a legacy most individuals can only dream of.

“Thank you for loving me the way you did and always having my back no matter what. God blessed me when he made me your baby brother and for that I am eternally thankful. You are forever on my mind and in my heart. I love you!”

Fans have shared their condolences after learning the sad news.

“Im sorry for your loss sending you lots of love your way,” one person commented on Inegbedion’s video.

“She was so pretty. I remember watching that season with her and young Joc it was crazy,” someone wrote on Instagram.

“She was so beautiful this is so sad,” another shared.

Someone else wrote: “Sending prayers, peace and condolences to Khadijah’s family. This breaks my heart.”