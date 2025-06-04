16 and Pregnant star says ‘life is so cruel’ after death of 16-year-old son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whitney Purvis, the star of 16 and Pregnant, has announced the death of her son, Weston Owen Gosa, who she welcomed on the show.

Purvis stared in season one of the MTV reality programme in 2009, and her journey through pregnancy and into motherhood was documented along with six other teens.

She had Weston Jr with her partner Weston Owen Senior, but the couple broke up shortly after the birth. They reconciled and had their second child, River, in 2014, before breaking up again.

On Monday (2 June), family members were unable to wake Weston Jr, who was 16-years-old at the time of his death. An ambulance was called, and he was later pronounced dead. An autopsy is expected to be completed soon.

"This is so hard to write," wrote Purvis in a Facebook post. "My beautiful son, Weston, has passed away. He was only 16 years old.

“Life is so cruel and unfair. I just don't understand. Oh my baby is gone and I don't know what to do with myself. He was so perfect. This is really my worst nightmare come true."

She described the horror of the ordeal as she asked: “How do you go on in life after losing a child? I'm in disbelief, this cannot be happening. I don't want it to be real. I would do anything just to hold him.”

Whitney Purvis shared the devastating news in a post on Facebook ( Facebook )

“Words just can't describe the pain I am feeling,” Purvis continued. “I love you so much, Weston Owen Gosa. God, I love you so much. You are my heart. I was so proud of the young man you were becoming. I just can't go on without you. Rest in Peace, my angel. You are gone too soon. April 2, 2009 – June 2, 2025."

Weston Jr’s stepmother, Amy Gosa, described the circumstances of his death, explaining that the cause is currently unknown.

“We do not know the cause,” she wrote in a Facebook post on Monday (2 June). “They will do an autopsy soon but all we know is we got up this morning around 7 am and tried to wake him up, he was not breathing, we attempted CPR and called an ambulance. The paramedics attempted it as well and took him to the hospital in Gordon County where he was pronounced dead. He had several health issues as well as diabetes.”

She added: "He was the most amazing son I could have asked for. He was brilliant, smart, funny and had so much potential in life. It doesn't feel real. Please keep our family and Whitney in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn such a brilliant amazing life that was our son."

Purvis changed her Facebook profile picture to an image of her with her son, writing: "Rest in Peace, my baby Weston. I love you forever, precious. I'll never understand why life has to be so cruel. You'll always be my baby."