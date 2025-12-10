Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Costner has shared a rare comment about his Christian faith after narrating a TV special about the birth of Jesus.

The actor, 70, said working on the ABC special Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas was deeply personal for him because of his relationship with God, though he rarely speaks about his faith publicly.

“I’ve been a part of all kinds of stories, but to be able to narrate the birth of Christ, it seemed appropriate to me, given my history with the church,” Costner said in an interview with Deseret News published Monday. “I was raised in a church. I haven’t probably proclaimed that to the world, but anybody who knows me, knows that.”

The Yellowstone actor added: “It’s been so much a part of my life — religion that has spread around this world.”

Costner told the outlet that his first performance ever was in his church’s “annual nativity play” when he was four years old. Now, after four decades in Hollywood, he returned to the story of Jesus Christ being born in a manger for the two-hour special.

open image in gallery Kevin Costner narrated ABC's new Christmas TV special ( Getty Images for The Art of Elys )

open image in gallery 'The First Christmas,' which is an hour and 25 minutes long, is available for streaming on Disney+ and Hulu ( Disney )

In a trailer for the special, which aired Tuesday night on the network, Costner invited audiences to dive into the story with him.

“They say Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year. A chance for families to gather together and celebrate the amazing story of a newborn king,” Costner said to the camera. “Whether you’re a believer or just curious about the tradition, journey back with me, Kevin Costner, for the story of the first Christmas like you’ve never seen it before.”

The special, which is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, follows Mary and Joseph’s experiences as they were told in the Bible and splices the portrayal with context from experts, as well as commentary from Costner.

“I was proud to be able to do it,” the Oscar winner told USA Today. “I'm sure I'm going to confront the cynics and the nonbelievers, who I invite them to sit down, too, and they can feel how they feel. But I was really happy. This gave me pleasure to do it.”

Costner recently starred as rancher John Dutton on Paramount’s Western dramaYellowstone from 2018 to 2024, which won him the Golden Globe for best actor in 2023. He rose to fame for his performances in movies like The Untouchables, JFK, and co-starring with singer Whitney Houston inThe Bodyguard. He also directed and starred in the Western epic Dances with Wolves, which won him Oscars for best picture and best director.