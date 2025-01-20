Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kevin Costner has marked his birthday by sharing a throwback photo of himself with his former co-star Whitney Houston, admitting that he is “lucky”.

Costner, who recently left his the now-completed Yellowstone amid a shroud of controversy, turned 70 on 18 January and celebrated the occasion by looking back at his own life and celebrating Houston’s.

Houston and Costner starred together in the hit romantic thriller The Bodyguard in 1992, which became a major box office success and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

To celebrate his birthday, Houston’s Instagram account, which her estate now runs, shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the pair while they were shooting The Bodyguard, along with Ellin LaVar, the film’s hairstylist.

Costner reposted the image on his Instagram Stories, adding in the caption: “This photo reminds me of how lucky I am to be getting another birthday. We lost such a light when we lost Whitney.”

Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston and hairstylist Ellin LaVar while filming ‘The Bodyguard’ ( Instagram/Kevin Costner )

Houston died in 2012, aged 48, and Costner has continued to pay tribute to the celebrated singer ever since her untimely passing.

In 2024, Costner was persuaded by Dionne Warwick to deliver a moving, 17-minute eulogy at a memorial service for Houston at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey.

“I remember being in the pews, and I had never been in a church that was more electric,” he told People at the time. “Two bands were playing ... I thought this place was on fire.”

In his own post about his birthday, Costner shared a childhood picture of himself dressed as a cowboy. The actor wrote: “Thank you guys for the birthday wishes. If you can believe it, this is me. I was chasing the cowboy life just about as soon as I could walk, and here I am doing it still.”

“Here’s to another year of keeping our sights set on our dreams,” he added.

More recently, Costner has shown himself to be embracing life beyond Yellowstone’s Dutton ranch with a focus on family and fatherhood.

In December 2024, the 69-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Thanksgiving message and a rare glimpse into his personal life with his children.

“Hoping you guys had a wonderful Thanksgiving with the people you love most,” Costner captioned the sweet post. “At the top of my ‘grateful for’ list are the many really, really special memories I’ve gotten to make with my kids this year. Here’s to a holiday season dedicated to making more.”