Independent
Jimmy Kimmel extends deal with ABC for another year

The late night show was suspended for a week in September

Carsen Holaday
in New York
,Inga Parkel
Monday 08 December 2025 16:24 EST
Jimmy Kimmel returns after suspension

Jimmy Kimmel has struck a deal with Disney to extend his late-night show for another year.

Three months after Jimmy Kimmel Live! was briefly suspended in September, the comedian’s contract will now take the show through May 2027.

Kimmel’s current deal with Disney, the owner of ABC, was set to end in May 2026.

The new extension comes after months of worries about the future of late-night television. Kimmel was yanked off the air “indefinitely” following comments he made on the show about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The cancellation launched a debate over free speech across the country as Kimmel publicly feuded with the FCC as well as President Donald Trump himself.

Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been renewed in a one-year extension with ABC
Jimmy Kimmel’s show has been renewed in a one-year extension with ABC (Getty)

After nearly a week-long cancellation, Kimmel made an emotional return to his show with a massively boosted viewership of 6.3 million people watching.

In his monologue, the host insisted that it was never his “intention to make light of the murder of a young man.” “If you like me, you like me. If you don’t, you don’t. I have no illusions about changing anyone’s mind,” he said, appearing to break down.

More to follow...

