Kellyanne Conway thanks The View hosts for Trump’s historic victory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Longtime Republican strategist Kellyanne Conway has facetiously thanked The View hosts for inviting Kamala Harris on the talk show last month, suggesting that her appearance benefited Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

Speaking on Fox News on Election Night, the former Trump advisor criticized Kamala Harris’s campaign, saying: “When the Democrats take a look at this candidacy, it’s not going to be that she had too much time, not enough time, she’s just a flawed candidate. She doesn’t speak well; she doesn’t work hard.

“I’m not being mean or partisan. I don’t know why the country would’ve rewarded this candidate with a big job when she couldn’t make the case for what she does as Vice President that affects our lives in a positive way. She was given the opportunity,” Conway, 57, said.

“I personally would like to thank the women of The View tonight for asking those questions, for having her on,” she said, adding: “Oprah, we see you,” referring to her previous sit-down interview with Harris.

“People thought they were doing her a favor because they made her something she’s not. It’s the opposite for Trump. They make him something he’s not – take that one word, take that one line, cherry-pick this,” she said.

Last month, Harris, 60, appeared on the ABC daytime talk show to answer questions from hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro about her campaign.

During the episode, she detailed how her presidency would differ from Joe Biden’s current presidency, and also reacted to Maya Rudolph’s spot-on impression of her on Saturday Night Live.

“She is so good,” Harris said of the actor. “She had the whole thing – the suit, the jewelry, everything!”

Harris’s time on The View came amid an influx in media appearances during the final month leading up to the election. She also sat down for interviews on 60 Minutes and the popular Call Her Daddy podcast.

Kellyanne Conway sent a personal ‘thank you’ to the women of ‘The View’ for having Kamala Harris on the show last month ( Getty Images and ABC )

Despite her attempt to sway voters into electing her as the first female president of the US, former president Donald Trump triumphed to become the first convicted felon to take office.

“I will fight for you, for your family and your future. Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body. I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve, and that you deserve,” Trump said after the race was called.

Pledging that his second term would “truly be the golden age of America,” he thanked the American people for the “extraordinary honor.”

In four short months, the president-elect will once again take the oath of office.