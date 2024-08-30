Support truly

Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a project from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.

So often, stars are asked about the films and TV shows they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.

Every episode will see a guest pick the titles they think fits this bracket, and the latest guest is Leila Farzad.

The actor, who won rave reviews as Naomi in the Lucy Prebble-Billie Piper-created series I Hate Suzie, appears in two high-profile new Netflix releases: The Decameron and Kaos.

Kaos, released this week, is set to be the streaming service’s next word-of-mouth sensation. It’s a dark comedy and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from the mind of Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus.

Find out which TV credit Farzad has gone to bat for – and why – in the video interview above.