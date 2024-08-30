Go to Bat with Leila Farzad: Kaos star on their TV credit that deserves more love
The ‘I Hate Suzie’ star, who plays Ariadne in new Netflix series ‘Kaos’, says one show she starred in was cancelled too soon
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Go to Bat is a video series from The Independent that sees an actor or director pick a project from their back catalogue they think deserves more love.
So often, stars are asked about the films and TV shows they’re synonymous with – but this series provides them with a chance to talk about the projects that were either unfairly maligned upon release or generally underseen.
Every episode will see a guest pick the titles they think fits this bracket, and the latest guest is Leila Farzad.
The actor, who won rave reviews as Naomi in the Lucy Prebble-Billie Piper-created series I Hate Suzie, appears in two high-profile new Netflix releases: The Decameron and Kaos.
Kaos, released this week, is set to be the streaming service’s next word-of-mouth sensation. It’s a dark comedy and contemporary reimagining of Greek mythology from the mind of Charlie Covell (The End of the F***ing World), starring Jeff Goldblum as Zeus.
Find out which TV credit Farzad has gone to bat for – and why – in the video interview above.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments