Jonathan Ross has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his experience on Celebrity Traitors as he found constantly lying to his famous friends “uncomfortable”.

The veteran broadcaster, 64, was chosen by host Claudia Winkleman as one of the first three traitors on the spin-off series, along with comedian Alan Carr and singer-songwriter Cat Burns.

Tasked with “murdering” their fellow contestants, the trio have to avoid being detected using their best deception skills. However, Ross has now said that he’s warning other celebrities from taking part in further series as he found it “wearing”.

“I know they're already planning a second celebrity version. I know because I've had two celebrity friends of mine call me and say ‘I've been approached – is it good to do, is it bad to do?’ So I'm giving them the benefit of my experience, which was that I didn't enjoy it.”

Ross made the admission on his Reel Talk podcast, adding that he found the “constant lying really wearing” and “increasingly uncomfortable”.

“We were lying all the time, because you're sharing a car with people in the morning, and even though we're not supposed to be talking about the game but obviously some people do, so you're lying then.”

open image in gallery Jonathan Ross said ‘Celebrity Traitors’ was ‘wearing’ ( BBC )

“So you're guarding this secret that you have and others know that someone has. You're on the defence the whole time and you have to look people in the eye and lie.”

The show, which was recorded earlier this year at Ardross Castle in Scotland, features 19 celebrity contestants competing for a prize of £100,000 for a charity of their choosing.

The first celebrity to be eliminated from the series was singer Paloma Faith, when Carr opted to oust his personal friend by subtly touching her on the face with a “burst of slow-acting poison”.

The singer said she was surprised the comedian backstabbed her, saying that if she had been in his position, she would not have sent him home.

“I don’t think it was very nice,” Faith revealed on aftershow The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked.

When Uncloaked host Ed Gamble defended Carr, saying it was a difficult decision, Faith said he was giving Carr too much grace.

“I think you’re being nice,” the singer replied.

“If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice.”

She continued: “I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did.”

open image in gallery Palmoa Faith maintains that she wouldn’t have eliminated Alan Carr ( BBC )

However, Faith has forgiven Carr, whom she called “extremely lovable”.

“I’ve spoken to him since, and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him.”