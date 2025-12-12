John Stamos reveals wife’s six-word response to his casting in nudity-heavy Hunting Wives series
‘The Hunting Wives’ season two is currently in production
John Stamos has shared his wife’s opinion on his recent casting in The Hunting Wives season two.
The racy mystery thriller follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a woman who trades city living for East Texas, who falls in with a clique of wealthy socialite housewives headed by Margo (Malin Akerman), who is hiding a deadly secret.
The eight-episode series, which debuted in July and has been renewed for a second season, features several explicit sex scenes between Sophie and Margo and nudity amongst the other characters.
Amid the news of The Full House alum’s addition to the cast, his wife, Caitlin McHugh, had one question for him.
“I told my wife I was doing it, and she said, ‘Are you gonna show your penis?’” he recalled during a Friday interview on the Today show. “And I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ But it’s one of those shows.”
Craig Melvin then chimed in to ask if Stamos had seen a script for season two to ensure there was not a full-frontal angle at any point. When Stamos revealed he had not yet been clued in to any potential nudity, he was asked if he would consider it.
“Well, we’ll see,” he said before turning the question to Melvin. “Would you?” he asked him.
“No, no, John! I need this job,” Melvin replied.
Stamos answered the same question during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he jokingly said he would “maybe” consider full-frontal nudity.
According to Deadline, Stamos will play recurring character Chase Brylan in the Netflix series. Other new cast members for season two include Dale Dickey playing Zelda Moffitt and Cam Gigandet playing Gentle John Moffitt.
The Hunting Wives has already begun production on its second season, which is expected to be released sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.
While Stamos may not know what he plans to do about nudity, other stars of the Netflix series, including Snow, have spoken about how she and 47-year-old Akerman approached their sex scenes in an effort to defy the industry’s ageist stereotypes.
“Hollywood wants to kind of disregard women after the age of 32 for sex scenes, specifically nudity and things that are sort of like women coming into their own sexual, like, prowess,” Snow said during a November appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast.
But when it came to The Hunting Wives, Snow noted that they made the conscious decision “to still have this be very prevalent in a woman’s life, even after she’s of a Hollywood age.”
“I do think from the very beginning, there was a very clear understanding of what we were making in terms of the women that were on the show, what kind of women we were going to be — that we’re not 20 years old and we’re having these sex scenes,” the John Tucker Must Die actor added.
“We’re in our late 30s, 40s, and we’re going to be powerful, and this is for the woman gaze, and we’re going to go for it.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments