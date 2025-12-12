Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

John Stamos has shared his wife’s opinion on his recent casting in The Hunting Wives season two.

The racy mystery thriller follows Sophie (Brittany Snow), a woman who trades city living for East Texas, who falls in with a clique of wealthy socialite housewives headed by Margo (Malin Akerman), who is hiding a deadly secret.

The eight-episode series, which debuted in July and has been renewed for a second season, features several explicit sex scenes between Sophie and Margo and nudity amongst the other characters.

Amid the news of The Full House alum’s addition to the cast, his wife, Caitlin McHugh, had one question for him.

“I told my wife I was doing it, and she said, ‘Are you gonna show your penis?’” he recalled during a Friday interview on the Today show. “And I said, ‘I don’t think so.’ But it’s one of those shows.”

open image in gallery ‘It’s one of those shows,’ Stamos said about his recent casting ( Getty Images for Songwriters Hal )

open image in gallery ‘The Hunting Wives’ is a racy mystery thriller starring Brittany Snow ( Netflix )

Craig Melvin then chimed in to ask if Stamos had seen a script for season two to ensure there was not a full-frontal angle at any point. When Stamos revealed he had not yet been clued in to any potential nudity, he was asked if he would consider it.

“Well, we’ll see,” he said before turning the question to Melvin. “Would you?” he asked him.

“No, no, John! I need this job,” Melvin replied.

Stamos answered the same question during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he jokingly said he would “maybe” consider full-frontal nudity.

According to Deadline, Stamos will play recurring character Chase Brylan in the Netflix series. Other new cast members for season two include Dale Dickey playing Zelda Moffitt and Cam Gigandet playing Gentle John Moffitt.

The Hunting Wives has already begun production on its second season, which is expected to be released sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

open image in gallery Brittany Snow (right) stars opposite Malin Akerman (left) on ‘The Hunting Wives’ as a city woman who moves to East Texas, where she falls in with a group of wealthy socialite housewives, hiding deadly secrets ( Netflix )

While Stamos may not know what he plans to do about nudity, other stars of the Netflix series, including Snow, have spoken about how she and 47-year-old Akerman approached their sex scenes in an effort to defy the industry’s ageist stereotypes.

“Hollywood wants to kind of disregard women after the age of 32 for sex scenes, specifically nudity and things that are sort of like women coming into their own sexual, like, prowess,” Snow said during a November appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast.

But when it came to The Hunting Wives, Snow noted that they made the conscious decision “to still have this be very prevalent in a woman’s life, even after she’s of a Hollywood age.”

“I do think from the very beginning, there was a very clear understanding of what we were making in terms of the women that were on the show, what kind of women we were going to be — that we’re not 20 years old and we’re having these sex scenes,” the John Tucker Must Die actor added.

“We’re in our late 30s, 40s, and we’re going to be powerful, and this is for the woman gaze, and we’re going to go for it.”