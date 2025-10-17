Jimmy Fallon hosted by Scottish soldiers after chance encounter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US TV star Jimmy Fallon was treated to some Highlands hospitality during his holiday in Royal Deeside.

The actor had been touring the grounds of Balmoral Castle this week when one of the soldiers recognised him and invited him to their barracks.

The chance encounter led to the King’s royal guards inviting The Tonight Show’s host into their officers’ mess for dinner in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Fallon was greeted with kilts and bagpipes by soldiers from the 5th Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland (5Scots) and signed the visitor’s book at Victoria Barracks in the village – a longstanding tradition for guests of honour.

The evening began with a formal welcome to the camp by the commanding officer, second in command and company sergeant major.

He then saw a small ceremonial guard of soldiers rehearsing for the King’s departure.

open image in gallery Jimmy Fallon and soldiers from 5 Scots during his visit to Victoria Barracks, Ballater ( 5 Scots/PA )

Fallon was then shown some of the equipment the soldiers use before the formal dinner, where he was served a traditional Scottish starter – a venison Scotch egg rather than the usual sausage.

He also heard a short talk by Lieutenant Samoilys on the regimental colours.

Major Thomas Blair, commanding officer of 5Scots, said: “What started as a chance meeting near Balmoral turned into a brilliant evening.

“It’s not every day you get to meet a Hollywood A-lister, and we were delighted to welcome him to Scotland – in true Scots style.”

Pictures taken by the regiment show a kilted Fallon sitting around the dinner table in the officers’ mess, as well as his signature in the visitors’ book.

open image in gallery Fallon's signature in the visitor book at Victoria Barracks ( 5 Scots/PA )

Within 5Scots, Balaklava company has a number of ceremonial roles in Scotland and forms the royal guard at Balmoral.

The infantry company welcomed the King to Balmoral when he arrived for his summer residence earlier this year.

Fallon rose to fame as a cast member on the comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live before becoming the host of a late-night talk show.

The creator of Saturday Night Live, Lorne Michaels, hopes to bring a version of the show to the UK on Sky.

Fallon recently offered some advice to up-and-coming comedians who may star on the UK show.

He told Deadline: “Don’t think about the next move, or if you are going to be a movie star from this.

“Don’t treat it as a launching pad, treat it as the end game.”