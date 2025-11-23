Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brittany Snow has spoken out about Hollywood’s treatment of women over the age of 32 and how the industry often seeks to “disregard” them as sexual beings.

The Pitch Perfect star, 39, recently led Netflix’s racy mystery thriller The Hunting Wives as Sophie, a woman who trades city living for East Texas, only to fall in with a clique of wealthy socialite housewives headed by Margo (Malin Akerman), who is hiding a deadly secret.

Appearing on a recent episode of the Las Culturistas podcast, Snow shared how she and the 47-year-old Akerman approached their sex scenes in an effort to defy Hollywood’s ageist stereotypes.

“Hollywood wants to kind of disregard women after the age of 32 for sex scenes, specifically nudity and things that are sort of like women coming into their own sexual, like, prowess,” she said.

But when it came to The Hunting Wives, Snow noted that they made the conscious decision “to still have this be very prevalent in a woman’s life, even after she’s of a Hollywood age.”

open image in gallery Brittany Snow (right) stars opposite Malin Akerman (left) as a city woman who moves to East Texas, where she falls in with a group of wealthy socialite housewives hiding deadly secrets ( Netflix )

open image in gallery Snow said her 'Hunting Wives' sex scenes are for the 'woman gaze' ( Netflix )

The eight-episode series, which debuted in July and has been renewed for a second season, features several explicit sex scenes between Sophie and Margo.

“I do think from the very beginning, there was a very clear understanding of what we were making in terms of the women that were on the show, what kind of women we were going to be — that were not 20 years old and were having these sex scenes,” the John Tucker Must Die actor added.

“We’re in our late 30s, 40s, and we’re going to be powerful, and this is for the woman gaze, and we’re going to go for it.”

The Hunting Wives has already begun production on its second season, which is expected to be released sometime in late 2026 or early 2027.

In August, Akerman revealed that her character was inspired by First Lady Melania Trump.

The Watchmen alum explained to Vulture that while filming, the show’s creative team likened the group’s leader, Margo, to Trump, a person who “came into a marriage to this rich man as one woman.” Similar to Trump’s trajectory, expectations for Margo also shift when her husband pursues a career in politics.

“That was the only reference, really,” Akerman said. “Other than that, it’s just high society. I’ve mingled with aristocrats and high-society people and seen the games that go into it. For lack of a better word, I wouldn’t say ‘authenticity’ is how those people lead.”

Season one of The Hunting Wives is available to watch on Netflix.