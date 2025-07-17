Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British actor Joanna Bacon, best known for her role in Sky One’s four-season drama Breeders, has died at the age of 72.

Her death on July 14 comes after a “short and brave battle against cancer,” Harlow Theatre Company said in a statement shared Thursday on Facebook.

“Many of our members will remember Jo and her force of nature, her wit, her fun, her passion and her natural ability as an actor,” it read. “She became a member of Harlow Theatre Company at its inception in 1978. She appeared in many plays in iconic roles such as Portia in The Merchant of Venice, Maddie in Dirty Linen and Beverly in Abigail’s Party along with reviews, musicals and pantomimes all at the Harlow Playhouse.”

In addition to playing Jackie in 30 episodes of Breeders, Bacon also starred in the cult classic romcom, Love Actually, as the mom of Martine McCutcheon’s Natalie.

She more recently featured in five episodes of BBC One’s one-season mystery Moonflower Murders, which premiered in 2024, starring Lesley Manville and Tim McMullan.

Joanna Bacon in 2019 at the London world premiere of 'Horrible Histories The Movie' ( Getty Images )

According to the Harlow Theatre Company, Bacon trained at The Actors Institute, which inspired her to quit her job at Longmans Publishers and “venture into the world of professional acting with considerable success.”

She landed her first acting role as Jane in Nell Dunn’s Steaming at Lancaster’s The Dukes Theatre, later followed by an appearance in 2003’s holiday classic Love Actually.

Bacon’s Breeders co-star Martin Freeman reacted to her death in a statement to Entertainment Weekly, saying: “Joanna was a delightful person, smart and funny company, with a comic sensibility that was razor sharp and always on point. She was a beloved member of our Breeders family; we felt extremely lucky to have her. She will be missed by many.”