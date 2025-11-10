Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel’s wife, Molly McNearney, has opened up about the betrayal she feels towards her Trump-supporting family members amid her husband’s ongoing feud with the president.

McNearney — the head writer and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live! — appeared on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast alongside her husband recently, where she explained that she grew up “in a very conservative, Republican” household in St. Louis, Missouri.

“So there’s like a little bit of sympathy I have for people in my family that I feel are kind of being deliberately misinformed every day,” she said on the episode.

However, she went on to admit she has lost touch with some relatives due to their political views.

“I’ve sent many emails to my family, like right before the election, saying, ‘I’m begging you. Here’s the 10 reasons not to vote for this guy. Please don’t.’ And I either got ignored by 90 per cent of them or got truly insane response from a few,” McNearney said.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney made a joint appearance on 'We Can Do Hard Things' ( Treat Media )

open image in gallery McNearney admitted she’s ‘lost relationships’ with family members due to their support of Trump ( Getty )

“It hurts me so much because of the personal relationships I now have, where my husband is out there fighting this man, and to me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family. And I unfortunately have kind of lost relationships with people in my family because of it.”

The producer continued, saying that, for her, politics were no longer about “Republican versus Democrat,” but about “family values.”

“I personalise everything now. When I see these terrible stories every day, I’m immediately mad at certain aunts, uncles, cousins who put [Trump] in power.”

Kimmel and McNearney have been married since 2013 and share two children: daughter Jane, 11, and son Billy, eight.

Kimmel was suspended by ABC in September after he criticized President Trump and his supporters for their response to right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s killing. His suspension sparked outrage throughout the country and fears over censorship.

In September, Kimmel, who has been a longstanding critic of Trump, had his late-night show suspended due to comments he made about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump made no secret of his delight last month when ABC announced it was taking Kimmel’s show off air “indefinitely”, saying that the host had been fired for “lack of talent”.

However, after just six days, Kimmel was reinstated with the show’s parent company, Disney, saying it had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel over the comments, which it described as “ill-timed.”

In his return to the airwaves, Kimmel addressed the Kirk controversy, telling the audience it was “never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”