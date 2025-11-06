Jimmy Kimmel launches food drive as Trump officials slash SNAP benefits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting a food drive to support those in need amid the Trump Administration’s looming threats to withhold SNAP food benefits until the government shutdown ends.

The ongoing government shutdown, which began October 1, has left millions of Americans who rely on food stamps uncertain about whether they will continue receiving their benefits.

“Cutting SNAP benefits creates uncertainty for American children, seniors and families,” Kimmel wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“To support our community members in need, we’re starting a donation center in our Hollywood backlot to benefit the @LAFoodBank & @StJosephCtr. Details below. If you are in LA, please come by to donate food and if you are not, please consider supporting your local food banks.”

Named THE JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE BIG, BEAUTIFUL FOOD BANK — in mocking reference to President Donald Trump’s typical all-capped Truth Social posts and his Big Beautiful Bill — the food drive will be taking donations from 9am to 5pm at 6901 Hawthorn AveLos Angeles, CA 90028.

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel is holding a food drive to help Los Angeles residents in need, as the Trump Administration's government shutdown threatens SNAP benefits ( Getty )

“MOST NEEDED FOODS: Low-Sodium Soups/Chili/Stews, Tuna/Chicken/Salmon (cans or pouches), Nut Butters, Low-Sugar Cereals, Protein Bars, Whole Grain Pasta, Rice,” Kimmel added.

“ALSO NEEDED: Crackers, Trail Mix, Fruit Snacks, 100% Juice Boxes, Dried Fruit, UHT Milk, Cereal Boxes, Wipes, Diapers, Facial Cleanser, Deodorant, Soap, Lotions, Oral Hygiene Items & Feminine Products.”

Nearly 42 million people receive SNAP benefits, which help low-income families “supplement their grocery budget so they can afford the nutritious food essential to health and well-being,” according to the USDA website.

Kimmel’s food drive comes as the government shutdown enters its 36th day on Wednesday, making it the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

While a federal judge on Monday ordered the federal government to tap into emergency funds to keep its critical food assistance program afloat, the President has since threatened that SNAP benefits will “be given only when the Radical Left Democrats open up [the] government.”

open image in gallery Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night TV after a brief suspension this year ( ABC )

The Trump administration has also said enrollees will receive only half of their usual benefits.

The political impasse comes as the Republican Party has so far refused to make any concessions to Democrats, who have declined to pass a new spending agreement without an extension of Covid-era healthcare subsidies being included.

Last month, Kimmel, who has been a longstanding critic of Trump, had his late-night show suspended due to comments he made about the death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

Trump instantly celebrated Kimmel’s brief suspension, writing on Truth Social that the host had been fired for “lack of talent.”

However, after just six days, Kimmel was reinstated with the show’s parent company, Disney, saying it had “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel over the comments, which it described as “ill-timed.”