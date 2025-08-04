Jesse Metcalfe reveals the audition he regrets skipping

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looking back, Jesse Metcalfe has admitted he would have made some different career choices.

The John Tucker Must Die actor, 46, recently spoke to People at the 12th Annual Luxury Luncheon in Southampton, New York, where revealed the one acting role he wished he had pursued more.

“I had an audition for Entourage, and I read the pilot episode, and I was like, ‘This is stupid,’ and I didn't go to the audition,” he said.

“Obviously, I had no idea what I was talking about,” he continued. “That ended up being an iconic show that I absolutely love, and definitely wish I was a part of.”

Metcalfe said he was up for the role of Vincent Chase, the role Adrien Grenier played for eight seasons on the hit HBO show, which ran from 2004 to 2011. Grenier then reprised the role again in 2015 for a feature film.

‘That ended up being an iconic show that I absolutely love, and definitely wish I was a part of,’ Metcalfe said about ‘Entourage’ ( Getty )

“I blew that one. Sometimes you gotta say no, but that was the wrong one,” the Chesapeake Shores actor said. “It taught me that I don't know everything.”

Entourage — created by Doug Ellin — followed the career of Grenier’s character, Chase, as a young A-list actor alongside his friends from Queens, New York, as they attempted to progress their careers in Los Angeles.

In addition to Grenier, other cast members included Kevin Connolly, Kevin Dillon, Jerry Ferrara, and Jeremy Piven.

The show received 14 Golden Globe nominations and 26 Emmy nominations during its run, earning six Emmy wins.

Deciding not to audition for the role of Chase changed Metcalfe’s approach to auditioning, regardless of how he feels about the script.

“I've been auditioning for what it feels like is everything lately,” he said.

Although Metcalfe regrets not being on Entourage, a guest star on the show, Busy Phillips, previously admitted that she “hated” being on the hit comedy.

In 2007, Philipps appeared as a guest in the 14th episode of the show’s third season, playing the role of Cheryl, who had a brief romantic relationship with one of the lead characters, Turtle (played by Ferrara).

“Full disclosure. Like, I f***ing hated that show,” she told Danny Pellegrino’s Everything Iconic podcast in April 2024. “I remember, though, being sort of told, like, ‘This is the thing – you should do this.’ Like, ‘If you’re a hot girl, you gotta be on Entourage.’”

Philipps did not reveal the reason why she disliked the show, but praised the cast she worked with.

“I really just worked with Jerry and Kevin [Connolly]. And Jerry was the sweetest, like the nicest kid,” she recalled.