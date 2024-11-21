Jeremy Vine accidentally says he’s ‘bisexual’ in hilarious morning show blunder

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Jeremy Vine accidentally declared himself “bisexual” in a hilarious blunder on his Channel 5 morning show.

The broadcaster made the error while hosting the latest episode of Jeremy Vine on Thursday (21 November), where he was leading a discussion about politeness with etiquette coach and author William Hanson.

At one stage, Hanson drew attention to the fact Vine writes with his left hand, stating: “You are left handed – I noticed when you were doing your drawing,” to which the host replied: “I’m bi – is it bisexual?”

Hanson, smiling, quickly replied: “I don’t know if you’re bisexual. Well, you could be. I don’t know, Jeremy.”

Assuming Vine was trying to say he could write with both hands, he said: “You’re ambidextrous.”

But Vine clarified that, what he meant was, he can use different hands for different activities.

The host said: “I can't use both hands for everything. I write left handed but I would play table tennis right handed. I think that might be bidextrous. It’s really boring, actually.”

Referring to his earlier blunder, he then added: “I’m not the same as bisexual.”

Journalist Scott Bryan shared the clip on X/Twitter, writing: “Jeremy Vine accidentally just said was bisexual because he writes with his left hand and plays tennis with his right,” with one reply calling it “broadcasting gold”.

Jeremy Vine accidentally just said was bisexual because he writes with his left hand and plays tennis with his right. pic.twitter.com/QHx6UAb7OE — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 21, 2024

While ambidexterity means you can use both hands to perform the same task as skillfully as the other, Vine was most likely intending to say he was mixed-handed. This is when a person favours one hand for certain tasks and the opposite hand for other things.

Earlier this year, Vine received an apology in court on behalf of Joey Barton, after the former footballer falsely called the presenter a “big bike n****” on X/Twitter.

Vine sued former footballer Mr Barton for libel and harassment over nine posts online, including one in which he described the BBC Radio 2 presenter as a “pedo defender”.

The pair settled the claim after Mr Barton paid a total of £110,000 in damages to Mr Vine as well as his legal costs, alongside two apologies posted on social media.

Speaking outside court, broadcaster Vine said: “Joey Barton has probably lost himself £450,000 with nine tweets so he needs to find himself a different hobby.”