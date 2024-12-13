JB Gill reveals how Amy Dowden reacted to him reaching Strictly final without her

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing contestant JB Gill has revealed how his former partner Amy Dowden reacted to him reaching the final without her.

Last month, the 34-year-old Welsh professional dancer was forced to pull out of the competition after sustaining a stress fracture in her shin. She has been replaced by fellow Strictly pro Lauren Oakley.

Gill and Oakley have been powering through despite the circumstances and were announced as one of three finalists in the BBC dancing competition on Saturday night (7 December).

The JLS singer, who received a perfect score for his last performance, will compete against Miranda star Sarah Hadland, comedian Chris McCausland, and Love Islander Tasha Ghouri to lift the glitterball trophy.

“She (Amy) was there at the semi-final and she’s over the moon that we’re in the final, I’ve made the final,” Gill said at a press conference, per Manchester Evening News.

“She’s been a huge support from day one,” he continued. “Of course, it’s very unorthodox. It’s not something I think that’s ever happened on Strictly Come Dancing before.

“But she’s very much a part of the partnership and she’s just as, or has been just as valuable, to me, as Lauren has. So it’s been great to have her support.”

open image in gallery JB Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

Gill admitted he was “nervous” to change partners because he knew Strictly viewers were “invested” in his partnership with Dowden.

“I didn’t know how that would affect my journey throughout the whole process, but Lauren is amazing,” he said.

“She’s very different to Amy, but she’s, I guess, allowed me to bring out a different side to myself.

“She’s what I call a dancer that feels, and so for me, that’s really inspirational.”

Gill and Oakley landed a perfect score from the judging panel for their second routine in the Strictly semi final on Saturday — putting them top of the leaderboard.

open image in gallery Gill and Lauren Oakley on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC/Guy Levy )

The Independent’s Rachel McGrath said of the JLS singer’s performance: “His two performances on Saturday night weren’t just the product of a great final week, they were testament to the glorious series he’s had so far.

And whatever happens next, Gill has so much to be proud of. Saturday night’s perfect 40 was the cherry on the cake.”

The competition is currently in its final stages after a semi-final on Saturday night that saw the elimination of Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal.

TheStrictly Come Dancing final begins at 6pm on Saturday 13 December on BBC One.