Amy Dowden’s future on Strictly Come Dancing revealed as BBC gives ‘sad’ update

Amy Dowden will not take part in the remainder of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing and will be replaced by fellow professional dancer Lauren Oakley as JB Gill’s dance partner.

The 34-year-old was rushed to hospital as a “precaution” on 26 October and did not perform on the Saturday night show on 2 November.

In an update issued on Monday (4 November), a spokesperson for Strictly said: “Sadly, Amy Dowden MBE will not be partaking in the rest of the competition this year.

“Whilst Amy focuses on her recovery following a foot injury, fellow Professional Dancer, Lauren Oakley, will step in as JB’s dance partner.

“The health and wellbeing of everyone involved in Strictly are always the utmost priority. The whole Strictly family sends Amy love and well wishes.”

While Dowden did not perform during Saturday night’s show, she watched from the sidelines as Oakley and Gill danced a couple’s choice to a medley of Bruno Mars songs, and scored a near-perfect 39 points.

JB Gill and Amy Dowden on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ( BBC )

During one moment in Saturday night’s show, Gill turned to the camera and mouthed “For you Amy” after he danced – and Dowden said the gesture made her cry.

“That moment when @jbgill said to the camera for you Amy! Yes I’m crying! The most genuine, kind, humble, talented soul! Thank you partner!”

Reflecting on the performance in a post shared online, Dowden praised the Strictly team for coming together during a “tough week”.

“This was a week we had been planning and was so so excited about,” wrote Dowden, tagging her dance partner Gill.

“I remember us getting the music edit through at the premiere and us listening to it both with the biggest smile ever. I’m so proud it all came together for you, especially after a tough week.”

The dancer was unable to compete in last year’s competition as she underwent treatment for breast cancer. In May 2023, she was diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of stage three breast cancer finding a lump in her breast the day before her Maldives honeymoon with fellow professional dancer Ben Jones.

She underwent a mastectomy, chemotherapy and fertility treatment in those nine months and was eventually told she had “no evidence of disease” in February 2024.

When Dowden’s name was announced in the 2024 line-up for Strictly, she celebrated the news and told her fans that she could not wait to be back doing what she loves the most: dancing.

“My heart is so happy,” she wrote. “The best team on and off the dance floor. Feel blessed and more excited than ever. Bring it on!”