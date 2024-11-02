Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Strictly Come Dancing’s first Icons Week featured plenty of emotional moments, from Tasha Ghouri performing a poignant Couple’s Choice to Wynne Evans discussing his mental health struggles, before ending his triumphant routine with a burst of song.

But the most moving moment of the show didn’t occur on the dancefloor. Instead, it happened in the Clauditorium — and involved a star who sadly wasn’t able to perform this evening.

Amy Dowden was unfortunately forced onto the sidelines, having been taken ill shortly after last Saturday’s live show. The Welsh dancer has since reassured everyone she’s feeling better but as a precaution, Lauren Oakley stepped in to dance with JB Gill as he performed his Couple’s Choice.

The pair pulled off a near-perfect routine, which landed the JLS singer his first 10s of the series and the top spot on the leaderboard. And while this was obviously cause for celebration, it was impossible not to focus on Dowden. The professional was cheering on from the ‘Clauditorium’ as Gill and Oakley performed, and joined them in celebrating.

“We just wanted to make Amy proud,” Oakley said. “We did it for you.”

When the scores rolled in (all 10s apart from Craig Revel Horwood’s 9), cheers soon broke out and the bittersweet moment left Dowden smiling through tears. It would have been emotional anyway, but her journey to taking part in this year’s Strictly made it even more so.

The dancer, now 34, was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in May last year after finding a lump just days before she went on her honeymoon. After a mastectomy, she was told “another type of cancer” had also been found. In the months that followed she underwent gruelling chemotherapy, shaved her hair and went back into hospital on a number of occasions, facing complications including sepsis.

open image in gallery Amy proudly watched on as JB Gill received his scores ( BBC )

Throughout those unbelievably difficult months, the Welsh star shared frank updates on social media, giving her hundreds of thousands of followers a glimpse into what was happening. And it wasn’t the first time she’d shared her personal life with the hope of helping others — Dowden was diagnosed with Crohn’s when she was a teenager, and previously documented her experience with the condition in a BBC documentary.

During it all, her determination to return to the ballroom was nothing short of outstanding.

All eyes are usually on the celebrities competing in Strictly, but this year, Dowden has often (rightly) stolen the show. The launch episode featured an extra special performance from the professionals to herald her return and in Gill, she has a partner capable of pulling off challenging routines. Her joy at being back doing what she loves is abundantly clear.

The BBC is yet to confirm if Dowden will return to the series next week. And while I’d usually never attempt to speak for everyone, I think it’s fair to say we’re all hoping she does. But either way, and however far Gill makes it in the competition, Amy Dowden will always be a winner of Strictly 2024.