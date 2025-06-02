Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Sudeikis has paid heartfelt tribute to his late uncle and former Cheers star George Wendt, who died in May, aged 76.

The Ted Lasso star honoured Wendt, who is the brother of his mother Kathy, at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend fundraiser in Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday (30 May).

Speaking on a star-studded panel, which also included Paul Rudd, Saturday Night Live actor Heidi Gardner and Anchorman’s David Koechner, the 49-year-old said: “With regard to my uncle George, I mean, there’s that old saying of like, ‘Don’t meet your heroes,’ usually ‘cause they let you down, I assume, is the back half of that statement. But he’s not one of those people.”

“He’s as fun and kind and as warm as any character he played on television or in films,” the actor added. “He was an incredible influence to me, both as someone that plays the trail, being from the Midwest and teaching me that acting was a career you could actually have, if you really care about it."

Sudeikis also noted that Wendt told him its “a career where you could meet the love of your life, like his wife aka permanent girlfriend Bernadette.” Wendt met Bernadette Birkett at Chicago’s Second City theatre in 1974. She later played his off-screen wife, Vera, in Cheers.

“He also always kept connected to his family, to his roots, both in Chicago, of course, where he’s from, but then also the time he spent here,” said Sudeikis, highlighting Wendt’s time at Rockhurst University in Kansas City.

open image in gallery Jason Sudeikis ( AP )

“And to a bar called ‘Mike's’ a whole bunch, where I think he logged maybe 18 credit hours,” joked Sudeikis. “But it was all in preparation of a job that we all know him for, Cheers. All time well spent. But yeah, we miss him greatly, and I love him dearly.”

Elsewhere, Rudd also shared his memories of Wendt, remarking: “It’s going to be felt, his absence, this year, even though he’s so a part of it, just as much as any of us, He is a really really sweet guy. I loved him.”

open image in gallery George Wendt ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The six-time Emmy-nominated actor died peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Tuesday 20 May at his home, his family confirmed.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” a representative shared in a statement, per Variety.

Wendt was best known for playing Norm Peterson on the beloved sitcom, appearing in every episode from 1982 until 1993.