Cheers star George Wendt dies aged 76
Wendt starred as Norm in all 11 seasons of the classic sitcom
George Wendt, who starred as the beer-loving Norm in the classic sitcom Cheers, has died at the age of 76.
The six-time Emmy-nominated actor died Tuesday morning at his home, his family confirmed.
“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” a representative shared in a statement, per Variety.
Born on the south side of Chicago in October 1948, Wendt was one of nine children. He attended the University of Notre Dame before later attending Jesuit Rockhurst College in Kansas City, Missouri, where he graduated in 1971 with a B.A. in economics.
Shortly after graduating, he attended Second City, Chicago’s legendary improvisational theater troupe. There, he met his future wife, Bernadette Birkett, who would later appear on Cheers as Cliff’s (John Ratzenberger) Halloween date in season three, as well as the unseen, offscreen voice of Norm’s wife, Vera.
Wendt is survived by his wife, his children, Hilary, Joe and Daniel; and his stepchildren, Joshua and Andrew.
More to come...
