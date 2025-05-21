Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cheers star George Wendt, who played Norm Peterson on the beloved show, died exactly 32 years after the sitcom's finale aired.

The Emmy-nominated actor, 76, died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday morning (20 May) at his home, his family confirmed.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time,” a representative shared in a statement, per Variety.

Tributes have since been shared by his co-stars Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman, who played bar owner Sam Malone and waitress Carla Tortelli on the show, who hailed Wendt as “kind” and “impossible not to like”. Wendt, Perlman and Danson were the only actors to appear in every episode of the sitcom.

Fans have also shared their tributes to the star on social media with some noticing that Wendt’s death occurred on the 32nd anniversary of the Cheers finale which was shown on NBC on 20 May 1993.

The episode, titled “One for the Road,” was estimated to have been watched by 93 million people, making up around 40 per cent of the US population at the time. Outside of the Super Bowl, it's the sixth most watched broadcast in US history.

open image in gallery George Wendt starred as Norm in the classic sitcom 'Cheers' ( Getty Images for Turner )

Due to the memorable nature of the episode fans were stunned to learn that Wendt’s death coincided with the anniversary.

Best-selling author Don Winslow noted: “George Wendt died today. His death happened on the exact day that Cheers ended 32 years ago.”

“That’s a poignant and emotional coincidence,” said one person.

“Timing is everything in show business,” added another fan.

open image in gallery George Wendt ( Getty Images )

Wendt’s portrayal of Norm across 11 seasons of Cheers, from 1982 to 1993, earned him six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Once the beloved show ended, NBC considered a spinoff series centred on Norm and Cliff (John Ratzenberger) as bar buddies, but that project never came to fruition.

Wendt did, however, reprise his character of Norm in several other shows like St Elsewhere, Wings, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Frasier and The Tortellis. Wendt additionally made cameos as himself on Seinfeld, Bob, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Wendt is survived by his wife Bernadette, children Hilary, Joe and Daniel, and stepchildren Joshua and Andrew.