George Wendt: Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman lead tributes to late Cheers star

George Wendt’s Cheers costars Ted Danson and Rhea Perlman shared heartfelt tributes after the actor died at the age of 76.

The six-time Emmy-nominated actor died in his sleep at his home on Tuesday morning, his family confirmed.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him. He will be missed forever,” a family representative said in a statement quoted by Variety.

“The family has requested privacy during this time.”

“I am devastated to hear that Georgie is no longer with us. I’m sending all my love to Bernadette and the children. It’s going to take me a long time to get used to this. I love you, Georgie,” Ted Danson, who played Cheers owner Sam Malone, said in a statement.

Rhea Perlman, who starred in Cheers as barmaid Carla Tortelli, said: “George Wendt was the sweetest, kindest man I ever met. It was impossible not to like him. As Carla, I was often standing next to him, as Norm always took the same seat at the end of the bar, which made it easy to grab him and beat the crap out of him at least once a week. I loved doing it and he loved pretending it didn’t hurt. What a guy! I’ll miss him more than words can say.”

Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, Kelsey Grammer, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt at the Emmy awards in 2024 ( Getty )

John Ratzenberger, who played bar regular and postman Cliff Clavin on the sitcom, said: “I am heartbroken to hear about the passing of my friend George Wendt. For 11 years on ‘Cheers’, we shared a stage, a lot of laughs and a front-row seat to one of television’s most beloved friendships. George brought Norm to life with a subtle brilliance – the kind that made it look easy. That was his gift. He was a true craftsman – humble, hilarious and full of heart. What you saw on screen was exactly who he was off screen with impeccable comedic timing and a deep loyalty to those he loved. I will miss our conversations and the quiet moments of friendship that meant the most. My thoughts are with his wife Bernadette, their children, and everyone who loved him.”

NBC Entertainment posted on X: “Watching him walk through that door and head to his barstool, America couldn’t wait to say hi to Norm every Thursday night. George Wendt was an essential part of the genius of ‘Cheers’ and he will be missed by the millions who loved him. Norm was all of us. A regular guy who finished his hardworking day wanting to be surrounded by friends and a frosty beverage. We’re proud to raise a glass and toast a true comedy legend.”

Melissa Joan Hart shared a photo with Wendt from when he starred as Mike Shelby on Sabrina the Teenage Witch. “Heaven just got a little funnier with George Wendt. It was a thrill to work beside him on Sabrina the Teenage Witch for a handful of episodes. I was a big Cheers fan and knew I was among one of the best when he was on set. He was warm, professional and kind and our cast and crew were gifted with his presence every time. Rest in peace!” she said.

Actor Jeff Ross also shared a photo with Wendt on Instagram, writing: “I was lucky enough to spend some quality time talking with George Wendt a year ago at Big Slick annual event benefiting Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. He wasn’t feeling his best, but he still rose to the occasion and made thousands of people laugh a lot for a great cause. Cheers George – and wherever you are I know everybody knows your name.”

Eric Allan Kramer, who had a guest role in a 1989 Cheers episode, described Wendt as “one of the warmest, funniest guys I’ve ever come across”.

“Welcoming as the star he was, incredibly giving as an actor in rehearsal (and when the cameras were rolling),” he said. “Also the first one to make sure I had a beer in my hand at the end of the night.”

No Small Affair costar John Cryer told People that he “met George on one of my first movies and every day we shot together I kind of couldn’t believe it”.

“That I was working with one of my favourite actors in television and he was just such an absolute prince. He will be missed by many millions who, just like me, felt like Norm was a member of the family.”

Wendt’s tenured portrayal of Norm across 11 seasons of Cheers, from 1982 to 1993, earned him six Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He, Perlman and Danson were the only actors to appear in every episode of the sitcom.

Once the beloved show ended, NBC considered a spinoff series centered on Norm and Cliff as bar buddies, but that project never came to fruition.

Wendt did, however, reprise his character of Norm in several other shows like St Elsewhere, Wings, The Simpsons, Family Guy, Frasier and The Tortellis. Wendt additionally made cameos as himself on Seinfeld, Bob, and The Larry Sanders Show.

Wendt is survived by his wife Bernadette, children Hilary, Joe and Daniel, and stepchildren Joshua and Andrew.