Comedian Jason Manford was forced to cancel a gig due to the extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Amy.

The 44-year-old comic and Waterloo Road star was due to perform his A Manford All Seasons show in Belfast on Friday night, until it was announced that the plane he was on had been re-routed.

A statement shared to his Instagram page said: “Due to extreme weather conditions caused by Storm Amy, the British Airways plane that Jason Manford was flying on this afternoon could not land in Belfast and was re-routed to Manchester.

“This unfortunately means that Jason’s show tonight has been cancelled.”

Fans were told to hold on to their tickets, as they would be contacted next week with a date for the rescheduled show.

“On behalf of Jason, we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

Three hours earlier, Manford had posted to social media about what he called a Final Destination moment where a passenger demanded to be let off the plane before take-off.

“On a very delayed flight to Belfast and just after safety demo a woman has told crew she wants to get off!” he wrote.

“We’re literally about to taxi and take off and she just doesn’t fancy it! I’ve seen too much Final Destination to not take this seriously!”

In a second video, he shared a clip of the pilot telling the passengers that they were welcome to disembark if they wished, while reassuring them that he was satisfied that it was safe to fly.

Manford said that a total of four passengers ended up getting off the plane at London’s City Airport.

He ended up sharing a clip of the moment the plane attempted to land in Belfast before abandoning the effort and taking off again.

“Not gonna lie, that was scary!” he wrote. “After those women got off too! Premonition.

“Anyway, really sorry weather has scuppered our show tonight, will be back as soon as possible! Thanks for understanding and all lovely messages.”

He revealed that the plane ended up sitting on the runway at Manchester for a further two hours until a bus was sent to collect the passengers.

“All well,” he wrote. “Bed now!’

Storm Amy has been battering the UK since Friday with heavy rain and winds reaching speeds of up to 100mph. The first named storm of the 2025/2026 season brought further disruption on Saturday, including travel chaos, after around 234,000 properties were left without power across Ireland on Friday.

