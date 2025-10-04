Storm Amy latest: UK faces ‘danger to life’ warnings with 100mph winds and heavy rain after man dies in Ireland
Weather warnings cover much of country as first named storm of season brings travel chaos and leaves hundreds of thousands of homes without power
Weather warnings are in place across the UK as Storm Amy batters the country, bringing close to 100mph winds and heavy rain.
The Met Office has warned of possible “danger to life” after gardai said a man in his 40s died in a weather-related incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Ireland, on Friday.
The first named storm of the 2025/2026 season has also brought further disruption on Saturday, including travel chaos, after around 234,000 properties were left without power across the island of Ireland on Friday.
The forecaster said the highest recorded gust on Friday was at Tiree in the Hebrides at 96mph, as it warned of “very strong winds and heavy rain” in northern and western areas.
The north of Scotland was covered by an amber warning for wind until 9pm on Saturday with yellow warnings covering the whole of Scotland, the north of England and north Wales until the end of the day. A further yellow warning for wind runs until 7pm in the rest of England and Wales.
Further yellow warnings for rain are in place in north and west Scotland until midnight and in Northern Ireland until noon.
Traffic Scotland reported a lengthy list of road closures due to the bad weather with the Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions, while the Skye Bridge, Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge were closed to high-sided vehicles.
The Tay Road Bridge reopened early on Saturday with a 30mph speed restriction and remained closed to high-sided vehicles.
The M9 eastbound near Stirling was among many stretches of roads closed because of falling trees, while the A78 at Skelmorlie has reopened after being closed for a spell overnight because of flooding.
ScotRail anticipated that some disruption to services would extend into Saturday, and possibly Sunday, while Network Rail carries out safety checks for obstructions on the line and damage to any infrastructure. National Rail warned of possible disruptions throughout the UK on Saturday.
All services via Glasgow Central and Glasgow Queen Street were suspended on Friday night and are not expected to operate until at least lunchtime on Saturday.
Network Rail Scotland route director Ross Moran said more than 60 incidents of flooding, fallen trees and debris on the tracks were reported across the network in the first two hours of the storm.
Avanti West Coast warned of “short-notice changes” on Saturday and “strongly recommended” customers making journeys north of Preston to check for updates before travelling.
CalMac Ferries said it expected many services to be disrupted on Saturday, with many routes cancelled, and into Sunday.
The M48 Severn Bridge between Gloucestershire and Wales was closed overnight because of high winds while parts of the A19 Tees Viaduct, the A66 in Cumbria and the A628 near Manchester were closed to high-sided vehicles.
Belfast International Airport said it was expecting delays on Saturday and advised passengers to check with airlines.
Meanwhile, a provisional October wind gust record for Northern Ireland was set as 92mph winds were measured at Magilligan in Co Londonderry.
Much of the country was covered by weather alerts with wind gusts coming close to 100mph on Friday night.
On Friday, a man in his 40s died in a weather-related incident in Letterkenny, Co Donegal, Ireland, gardai said.
Experts issue landslide warning
Geologists from the British Geological Survey have warned that the conditions forecast over the weekend have a potential to trigger landslides in the hardest-hit areas.
Western Scotland is forecast to see the strongest winds and rain, with an amber weather warning issued from Friday to Saturday morning.
Claire Dashwood, engineering geohazards geologist at the BGS, said: “Records show that landslides have been triggered in western Scotland by similar amounts of rainfall to that being forecast this week.
“Both natural and infrastructure slopes are likely to be affected with potential for disruption to roads and railway within the warning area, this could be particularly impactful in this area due to the presence of isolated communities and long diversion routes.”
Storm Amy set to be 'notably strong' for October
With gusts of up to 100mph forecast, Storm Amy is set to be one of the most forceful to hit the UK in some time.
Past named storms since 2015 have seen gusts reaching 80-90mph, the Met Office says.
The highest wind gust recorded in the UK in October is 124 mph recorded at Rhoose, South Glamorgan, on 28 October 1989.
The highest gust speed recorded in Scotland in October is 106 mph recorded at Salsburgh, Lanarkshire, on 18 October 1984.
However, both of these events occurred before the Met Office started naming storms in 2015.
The Met Office says “it is possible” that Scotland could see record-breaking October wind gusts over the weekend.
Experts share power cut tips
Storm Amy is expected to cause damage to property this weekend, especially in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.
Paul Collins, technical director of NICEIC, has shared the group’s expert tips to deal with power outages.
First, having a ‘storm essentials’ kit will go a long way. The worst conditions have not yet hit most of the UK, so it may be worth considering stocking up.
Mr Collins said: “A fully charged torch is a must during a power cut. Keep your phone battery for communication purposes and for updates from your electricity provider. If possible, store a torch on every floor of the house in an accessible place – one being next to your bed – plus some extra batteries (if required).”
He also advises that households alert their provider as soon as they experience a power outage, as it may not be aware of the issue. This can speed up the process of having power reconnected.
Will Storm Amy stick around for the weekend?
Storm Amy is not set to begin clearing until Sunday morning, when it will move towards Scandinavia.
This means the adverse and often hazardous weather will remain for most of Saturday, with several yellow and amber weather warnings in place.
The Met Office has mapped how the storm will travel across the day:
92mph winds set new record
A provisional new October wind gust record for Northern Ireland has been set as 92mph winds were measured at Magilligan in Co Londonderry, the Met Office has said.
The forecaster said the gust was recorded on Friday evening as Storm Amy swept the country.
