Jasen Kaplan death: Kelly Osbourne leads tributes after death of Finding Prince Charming star at 46
‘Thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life,’ Osbourne wrote
Jasen Kaplan, a former contestant on the one-season reality series Finding Prince Charming, has died at the age of 46.
Kaplan, who also worked as a celebrity makeup artist, was found dead on December 31 in New York City. An investigation is currently underway, and an autopsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told Page Six.
Following his death, Kelly Osbourne, one of his celebrity clients and a longtime friend, paid tribute on her Instagram Story.
“I’m devastated I love you so much @jasenkaplan thank you for all the love, laughter and joy you brought my life. I hope you are at peace now. Life will never be the same without you. Rip my dear friend,” she wrote, alongside a photo collage of the two of them.
“I promise to make sure Coco is always looked after,” she added in a subsequent post of a photo of Kaplan and his dog.
“I will forever miss our late night FaceTimes!” she continued in a third. “You were the best Wing man a girl could ask for. 25 years of friendship and every second was worth it.”
Osbourne shared an old clip of Kaplan “dressed as me,” recalling: “No one was as funny as you.”
In addition to Osbourne, Kaplan created looks for Eva Longoria, Lynda Carter and Cyndi Lauper.
While Kaplan was best known for his work behind the camera, in 2016, he made his final and most notable on-screen appearance, competing for the heart of former model Robert Sepúlveda Jr. on Logo’s dating show Finding Prince Charming, hosted by NSYNC’s Lance Bass. Kaplan ended up getting eliminated in week two.
“He really was important to a lot of people,” one source told Page Six. “Some of his clients had been with him more than 20 years. They’re going to take it very hard.”
His other on-screen appearances included a 2012 episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, six episodes of the 2011 reality show All About Aubrey, and six episodes of season four of The Millionaire Matchmaker in 2010 and 2011.
Kaplan’s death comes weeks after that of his Finding Prince Charming co-star Chad Spodick, who died by suicide aged 42.
