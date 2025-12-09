Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chad Spodick’s cause of death has been confirmed days after his loved ones announced his death.

Best known for being a contestant on the 2016 Logo reality series Finding Prince Charming, Spodick’s death was announced on a GoFundMe page, created to raise money to cover funeral expenses.

A spokesperson for the Boca Raton police department told People Spodick died by suicide. The investigation remains open, but no further details were provided.

The GoFundMe page, posted five days ago by Kate Werbowski, reads that the former reality star’s loved ones are “still struggling to comprehend a world without his light” after Spodick’s “devastating” loss.

“Chad was the type of person who poured himself into others,” the page read. “He lifted up his friends, encouraged everyone around him to grow, to advocate for themselves, and to believe in their own worth. His love for animals was unmatched — he cared deeply for every creature, especially his four beloved dogs and his bird, Cosmo.”

open image in gallery A GoFundMe page was created to help Spodick’s mother raise money for funeral expenses ( Instagram )

open image in gallery Spodick’s GoFundMe page has a $35,000 goal ( Instagram )

“The world was brighter with Chad in it, and those who were lucky enough to know him felt the warmth of his heart every day,” the page’s description continued.

The fundraiser was originally set up for the benefit of Spodick’s mother, Felice Harwood, who is dealing with the “unexpected financial burden of funeral arrangements and ongoing living expenses.”

“We are coming together as a community to support her and Chad’s animals during this incredibly painful time. We are raising funds to help cover: funeral and memorial service costs, immediate living expenses for his mother, care needs for Chad’s pets during this transition,” the GoFundMe page read.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the GoFundMe page has earned over $28,000 of its $35,000 goal.

Spodick was one of 13 men who appeared on Finding Prince Charming, a Bachelor-style reality show competing for the “prince,” Robert Sepélveda Jr.'s heart.

After being on the show for six weeks, Spodick quit and went on to accuse Sepélveda of trying to date other men on the show after it ended, JustJared reported.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.