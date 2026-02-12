James Van Der Beek death latest: Dawson’s Creek co-stars pay tribute to beloved actor after death at 48
Sarah Michelle Gellar, Derek Hough and Emma Slater are among the stars paying tribute to James Van Der Beek after his wife announced the actor’s death Wednesday
James Van Der Beek’s death at 48 has prompted an outpouring of tributes from family, friends and fans after the news was announced Wednesday.
The Dawson’s Creek actor’s death comes after he revealed in November 2024 that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Kimberly, and their six children together. Kimberly wrote in a tribute on Instagram: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.
“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”
Fellow celebrities including Jennifer Garner, Lin Manuel Miranda shared tributes to van Der Beek, including his Dawson’s Creek costar Busy Phillips, who described him as “one in a billion.”
“My heart is deeply hurting for all of us today… every person who knew James and loved him, anyone who loved his work or had the pleasure of meeting him, all of his dear friends and community that surrounded him as he battled this illness,” Phillips wrote.
Melissa Joan Hart remembers James Van Der Beek as ‘a great father’
Melissa Joan Hart has paid tribute to James Van Der Beek, describing him as “truly a nice guy”.
Hart, who starred as Clarissa Darling on the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All, shared pictures with Van Der Beek, who guest-starred as Paulie in a 1993 episode.
“He was truly a nice guy, a great father, wonderful actor and will always be my first on screen kiss when he guest starred on Clarissa Explains It All. Gone way too soon but it seems like he put up one hell of a fight. We ran into each other at the singing game show We Are Family about two years ago when he sang a song with his daughter, encouraging her like a good dad does,” she wrote on Instagram.
Dawson’s Creek co-stars remember James Van Der Beek
James Van Der Beek’s former Dawson’s Creek co-stars have shared messages after news of his death.
Busy Philipps, who played Audrey Liddell, posted behind-the-scenes photos from the series, writing that her “heart is deeply hurting”.
“James Van Der Beek was one in a billion and he will be forever missed,” she wrote. “I am just so so sad. He was my friend and I loved him and I'm so grateful for our friendship all these years.”
Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mother Gail Leery, described him as a “gracious warrior” who fought illness with “quiet strength and dignity”.
Sasha Alexander, who played his love interest Gretchen Witter, wrote that “what made Dawson special was the man who played him”, calling him “a deep, thoughtful soul”.
Chad Michael Murray, who had a recurring role as Charlie Todd, said Van Der Beek “inspired us to be better in all ways”, adding: “James was a giant.”
James Van Der Beek had reportedly been working on a memoir before his death
James Van Der Beek had been quietly writing a memoir in the months before his death, according to Deadline.
The Dawson's Creek actor was working on the book between filming commitments, sources told the outlet.
It is not known how much of the manuscript had been completed, nor whether there are plans for the memoir to be published posthumously.
Reese Witherspoon says she is ‘devastated’ by James Van Der Beek’s death
Reese Witherspoon has said she is “devastated” by the news of James Van Der Beek’s death.
Posting on Instagram Stories, the actor and producer wrote: “What an extraordinary, talented man who also showed great kindness and grace in every action. Praying all the angels watch over his family during this difficult time.”
Van Der Beek had recently filmed a recurring role in Elle, a television prequel to Legally Blonde, the 2001 film in which Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods. The new series is produced by Witherspoon’s company, Hello Sunshine.
In Elle, Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, a local school superintendent who is also running for mayor.
James Van Der Beek to appear in two forthcoming releases
James Van Der Beek completed work on two projects that are due for release in the coming months.
The actor had a recurring role in Elle, a forthcoming Amazon Prime Video series set to be released on 1 July. A prequel to Legally Blonde, the show follows a teenage Elle Woods, played by Lexi Minetree, and is created by Laura Kittrell. Van Der Beek plays Dean Wilson, a mayoral candidate and school district superintendent in the city.
He also appears in the feature film The Gates, which is scheduled for release in select US cinemas on 13 March through Lionsgate Premiere.
Paul Walter Hauser says he will continue raising money for Van Der Beek’s family
Actor Paul Walter Hauser has said he will continue fundraising to support James Van Der Beek’s family following the actor’s death.
Hauser had launched a Cameo campaign in January after learning that Van Der Beek was selling memorabilia from projects including Varsity Blues and Dawson’s Creek to help cover colorectal cancer treatment costs.
An update he shared on his Instagram revealed he had managed to raise another $14,000 for Van Der Beek’s treatment.
After news of Van Der Beek’s death, Hauser pledged to continue his support for “one of the good guys”, writing: “Love you, James. The Van Der Beeks will be in our daily prayers and we’ll be drumming up some money to support your beautiful family.”
Van Der Beek had announced in 2024 that he had been privately dealing with stage 3 colorectal cancer.
Roger Avary says James Van Der Beek was a ‘pillar of strength’
Director and screenwriter Roger Avary has paid tribute to James Van Der Beek, with whom he worked on the 2002 film The Rules of Attraction.
In a statement on X, Avary described Van Der Beek as a “dear friend” and “a pillar of strength to me and my family during the hardest of times”.
The pair collaborated on the adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis’s novel, in which Van Der Beek played the lead role of Sean Bateman.
“I knew he was fighting a terrible battle with courage and compassion, and I’m blessed that we had just recently had a very philosophical and existential phone conversation,” Avary wrote.
“I have never known anyone else quite like him, and rarely felt so close a working connection, and my heart is broken at the loss, and my thoughts and prayers are with his wife and children.”
Stacy Keibler says time with James Van Der Beek in final days was “a true gift”
Former WWE star Stacy Keibler has said she spent James Van Der Beek’s final days with him, describing the time as “a true gift from God”.
In an Instagram post, she wrote: “When you know time is sacred, you don’t waste a single breath. You don’t rush. You don’t scroll. You don’t worry about tomorrow. You sit. You listen. You hold hands. You watch the sky change colors and you let it change you too.”
Keibler described Van Der Beek as “an incredible husband” and “an extraordinary dad”, praising the way he showed up for his wife, Kimberly, and their children.
“You have given this world so many gifts,” she wrote, adding that she would think of him “every time I watch a sunset”.
Alfonso Ribeiro says he is ‘so broken’ after James Van Der Beek’s death
Alfonso Ribeiro, a longtime close friend and godfather to James Van Der Beek’s daughter Gwendolyn, has said he is “so broken right now” following the actor’s death.
In an Instagram post, Ribeiro described Van Der Beek as his “true friend, brother, and life guide”.
“I was with him through this horrible journey to beat cancer. His family and friends went on this roller coaster ride. The highs when it looked like he had it beat to the breaking lows of it coming back. I’ve learned so much from James,” Ribeiro wrote.
Ribeiro added that he would always be there for Van Der Beek and his wife, Kimberly’s children and described his role as Gwen’s “Goddie daddy” as “one of the most important roles” of his life.
“Being able to say goodbye this weekend will always live with me. RIP my brother,” he wrote.
