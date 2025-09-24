James Gunn spoils Peacemaker finale cameo weeks before episode airs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Gunn has revealed there is a major cameo in Peacemaker’s season two finale weeks before the episode has aired.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Peacemaker season two

Gunn’s Superman reboot is biw available to stream and has since added a special commentary track where the director lets slip a forthcoming twist in his superhero spin-off series starring John Cena.

During a scene where Lex Luthor and government officials are discussing how to deal with the potential threat of Superman, Gunn revealed that a scene for Peacemaker was shot on the same day due to it featuring the same cast members.

"The Saturday after we did [this Superman scene], we shot a scene from Peacemaker [season 2] episode eight, because it had a lot of the same cast from Superman," Gunn said.

"It had James [Hiroyuki Liao] as Mori and Frank [Grillo] as Rick Flag, and then a couple of other people. I think this will have already aired when this director's commentary comes out, but I'm not sure, actually – I'll leave the secrets there."

open image in gallery John Cena in ‘Peacemaker’ ( Max )

However, Gunn’s timings were off as the commentary track had been released before Peacemaker’s finale, which isn’t due to air until 9 October.

Beyond that, Gunn remained quiet about who the cameos could be. Naturally, fans will speculate that it could be David Corenswet’s Superman or Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor. Other candidates are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane or Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Nathan Fillon, Isabela Merced and Sean Gunn have already starred as their respective DC characters in episode one of Peacemaker’s new season. In contrast,

open image in gallery SUPERMAN ( AP )

Elsewhere, Gunn, who is the co-CEO of DC Studios, has announced that Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow will be released in cinemas on 9 July 2027.

He confirmed the news on X/Twitter with a comic book image of image of Superman next to Luthor, who is wearing a green and purple armoured suit.

In the DC comics, Luthor designs the suit so he can battle Superman – though it has never been re-created in live-action form.

Superman earned more than $611m (£453m) at the worldwide box office following its July release, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.