Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Gunn has teased DC fans that they are getting a “really big” cameo in the forthcoming second season of Peacemaker, the Suicide Squad spin-off starring John Cena.

The first season picked up where 2021’s The Suicide Squad left off, with violent vigilante the Peacemaker (Cena) continuing his mission to enforce the law and maintain peace at any cost – even if it means killing people who get in his way.

The season two trailer already revealed some big cameos from Gunn’s 2025 movie Superman, including Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern, Isabela Merced's Hawkgirl, and Sean Gunn's Maxwell Lord. However, series creator James Gunn has teased in a new interview that a “bunch of other characters” from Superman appear in the second season, with a bombshell cameo at the end of the series.

“We see a bunch of other characters later on in the season from other parts of the DCU and from Superman,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “There might even be one really, really, really big cameo near the end of the show.”

While Gunn did not disclose any possible names for the mystery cameo, it is possible that David Corenswet’s Superman could make an appearance, since the Justice League star made an appearance in the season one finale, which arrived in 2022. An appearance from Corenswet is possible due to the strong connection between Peacemaker and Superman, since Gunn developed the two projects in conjunction with each other.

Nicholas Hoult’s Lex Luthor could be another character to make a cameo, since Luthor is constantly scheming to one-up Superman, and he could use the Peacemaker as a way in.

Speaking about weaving Peacemaker into the wider DC Universe, Gunn said: “I developed it along the way, in conjunction with the other DC projects that we're doing, so it's very much connected to Superman and it's very much connected to what comes after.”

Gunn further revealed that the new season will pick up several years after the events of season one’s finale, but said he wanted to keep the timeline vague due to his past experiences working on Marvel films that had issues with chronology.

open image in gallery James Gunn pictured in April ( Getty )

“I see how difficult, after all my time at Marvel, it is to make things truly fit together, so it's an unspecified amount of a couple of years,” he said.

open image in gallery John Cena in 'Peacemaker' ( Max )

The series will introduce new characters, including Michael Rooker, who will play Red St Wild, the nemesis of Peacemaker's eagle sidekick, Eagly. Another new character is ARGUS agent Langston Fleury, played by comedy veteran Meadows.

Peacemaker finally returns on 21 August on HBO Max.