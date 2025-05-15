Superman fans celebrate big change from Man of Steel era as new reboot trailer drops

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second trailer for the forthcoming Superman reboot has been released online – with fans praising the characterisation of its main character.

Directed by DC Studios boss James Gunn (known for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy), Superman is part of an effort to re-launch the studio’s larger comic book movie franchise.

The film, released in July, stars David Corenswet (The Politician) as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther.

Released on Wednesday (14 May), the new trailer features a scene in which Superman is interviewed by Brosnahan’s journalist, and is seen growing annoyed by his persecution.

Fans shared overwhelmingly enthusiastic reactions to the clip on social media, comparing it favourably to the previous adaptation of the character.

“It seems this movie dared to ask the bold question ‘what if Superman was an actual three-dimensional character instead of just an idea to worship’,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

“Man I know this is ‘Superman in modern time’" but it makes me tear up to see him FIGHT BACK against the idea that he shouldn't be Superman,” wrote another. “PASSION and LOVE is what makes Superman one of us.”

“Superman being upset that someone would question whether or not saving people was the right thing to do is the most Superman thing ever,” someone else remarked. “James Gunn understood the assignment!”

“I can’t believe we’re getting a movie where Superman has a personality and isn’t just extremely stoic the whole time,” wrote a fourth.

David Corenswet in 'Superman' ( Warner Bros )

Prior to Corenswet, the last actor to portray Superman in live-action films was Henry Cavill, who first played the character in 2013’s Man of Steel.

Cavill reprised the super hero role in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, 2017’s Justice League and the 2021 re-release Zack Snyder’s Justice League. He also appeared as Superman in uncredited cameos in The Flash (2023) and Black Adam (2022).

While his version of the character was a hit with many Superman fans, it also attracted criticism for a perceived woodenness and lack of emotional expression.

The character first appeared in a comic book in 1938, created by writer Jerry Siegel and artist Joe Shuster.

Fans previously hailed the return of a popular Superman character in the first trailer for the new film Krypto the Superdog, who featured in the comics as Superman’s canine companion.

Superman will be released in cinemas on 11 July 2025.