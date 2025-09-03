James Gunn announces next Superman movie and release date
Gunn has titled the follow-up, ‘Man of Tomorrow’
James Gunn has announced the next film in his Superman saga just two months after the first, starring David Coronswet as the Man of Steel, arrived in theaters.
“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” the DC Studios co-CEO shared on X Wednesday.
Gunn accompanied the caption with a cartoon image of Superman next to his nemesis, Lex Luthor, wearing a green and purple armored suit.
In the DC comics, Luthor (played by Nicholas Hoult in the film) designs the suit so he can battle Superman — though it has never been re-created in live-action form.
Superman earned more than $611 million at the worldwide box office following its July release, making it the highest-grossing superhero film of the year.
Back in July, Gunn clarified that his next Superman film would not be an explicit “sequel” to the first.
“Superman has a major role. It’s not Superman 2,” the filmmaker responded to a fan who asked about the next film he was working on.
