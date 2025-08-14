James Gunn reveals which Suicide Squad star he wants to bring back

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Gunn has addressed Margot Robbie’s future in the Suicide Squad franchise — and named another member of the anti-hero group he’d like to bring back.

Now that Superman — the first film released under Gunn and Peter Safran’s tenure as co-heads of DC Studios — has hit theaters, attention is turning to Matt Reeves’s The Batman sequel and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

Robbie played the Joker henchwoman in 2016’s Suicide Squad and reprised the role in 2020’s Birds of Prey. When Gunn took over the franchise for 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Quinn also returned.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn was asked about the Australian actor’s place in the DC Universe.

“That will be revealed down the line,” he responded cryptically.

James Gunn (left) and Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn ( Getty/Warner Bros )

While Gunn kept mum about Harley Quinn’s future, he did reveal the squad member he wants to return to screens.

“I definitely am always looking for a place to put Bloodsport and figuring that out,” Gunn said of the mercenary played by Idris Elba in the 2021 film. “So we’ll see what happens.”

Lady Gaga was the most recent actor to play an iteration of Quinn in last year's Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix.

“It was kind of back-to-back filming Birds... and filming [The Suicide Squad], so I was kind of like, ‘Oof, I need a break from Harley because she’s exhausting,’” Robbie previously told EW. “I don’t know when we’re next going to see her. I’m just as intrigued as everyone else is.”

Gunn’s Superman reprisal has been a success at the U.S. box office, grossing $300 million nationwide, but has failed to ignite the international box office.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Gunn claimed that the character is not as well-known outside the States and that the film is also battling with the disapproval of Americans on the global stage.

“Superman is not a known commodity in some places. He is not a well-known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things,” he claimed.

“And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn’t really helping us. So I think it’s just a matter of letting something grow.”

Gunn added that the film has nevertheless been “a total win,” and that “this is just the seed of the tree that Peter Safran [co-CEO of DC Studios] and I have been watering for the past three years.”

The director’s iteration of the iconic DC superhero features David Corenswet as Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luthor.