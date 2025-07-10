James Gunn responds to criticism over ‘immigrant’ Superman: ‘It’s about kindness’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

James Gunn has responded to the backlash against his “Superman is an immigrant” remark by saying his forthcoming movie is about “kindness”.

The DC Studios co-CEO said earlier this week that Superman was “the story of America”.

“An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost,” he told The Sunday Times.

Reacting to the director’s remark, Fox News anchor Kellyanne Conway said on The Five: “We don’t go to the movie theater to be lectured to and to have somebody throw their ideology onto us. I wonder if it will be successful.”

Online reactions to Gunn’s comment mocked his position, with some commentators claiming they wouldn’t watch the film because it was too “woke”.

“How to lose $200m in 30 words or less,” wrote one person on X. Another said: “So in other words, he just took the source material and made it woke. Sounds about right.”

open image in gallery Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ ( Warner Bros )

Responding to the criticism, Gunn said Superman was for “everyone”.

“I’m not here to judge people,” he told Variety at the Superman premiere in Los Angeles on Monday. “I think this is a movie about kindness and I think that’s something everyone can relate to.”

Gunn’s iteration of the iconic DC superhero features David Corenswet as the titular Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther.

The cast also includes Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Gabriela de Faría as The Engineer.

open image in gallery James Gunn’s iteration of the iconic DC superhero features David Corenswet as the titular Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the villainous Lex Luther ( Warner Bros )

“My reaction is that it is exactly what the movie is about,” Sean Gunn, who plays Maxwell Lord, said about the backlash. “We support our people, you know? We love our immigrants. Yes, Superman is an immigrant, and yes, the people that we support in this country are immigrants and if you don’t like that, you are not American. People who say no to immigrants are against the American way.”

Fan reactions to Gunn’s comments about Superman have been generally supportive, however, with many bringing up earlier adaptations of the superhero and how he’s always been political.

“The worst people you know are upset about this because they completely missed the point of Superman, despite how being an immigrant is such a fundamental part of his character,” said one fan on X.

“The concept of being shocked by superman, who had always been an alien immigrant, being portrayed as an alien immigrant,” said another.

Another fan said: “Anyone upset with James Gunn for ‘ruining Superman’ hasn't paid attention. An immigrant story about basic human kindness IS the story. Always has been. Supes IS about ‘the American way’... the one that originated with ‘bring me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses.’”

Earlier this week, Gunn had responded to an apparent attempt by Zack Snyder fans to sabotage his new Superman movie with a targeted online campaign.

Although trailers for the film have prompted mostly positive reactions, there is a growing backlash from fans of Justice League director Snyder and the previous DC universe, otherwise known as the DC Extended Universe. Snyder directed three films within the universe, beginning with the 2013 Superman project Man of Steel, starring Henry Cavill.

Disgruntled Snyder fans have since taken to the “Snyder Cut” subreddit to demand that others “stand up and fight” on the day Superman is released by sharing spoilers, posting negative reviews and reserving cinema tickets in bulk.

“Lol I think we’ll survive,” Gunn responded on social media.

Superman releases in cinemas on 11 July.