Jack Osbourne reduced to tears by poignant message from family on I’m a Celebrity
Reality television personality Jack Osbourne became visibly emotional after finally receiving a letter from home during his stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, with the message telling him he was making his mother "proud".
The heartfelt moment came after model Kelly Brook, rapper Aitch, and social media star Ginge, also known as Morgan Burtwistle, secured the prize in a challenging task.
The trio had to transfer out-of-date milk from the udders into a leaky carton using buckets. Their victory earned the camp milk bottle sweets and, crucially for Osbourne, his long-awaited letter – the only celebrity yet to receive one.
Osbourne, 40, hugged the winning team before Brook read the letter aloud.
Penned by his wife, Aree, it praised his efforts in camp, stating: "You are so in your element out there." She commended him for "keeping the fires ablaze, cooking five-star meals, and being an amazing camp protector and often leader".
The letter also provided updates on his mother, Sharon, and sister Kelly, adding: "The girls are doing amazing. Your mum is so proud of you and Kelly doesn’t miss an episode."
Aree concluded with a playful note: "You should know the kids and I refer to you as Jackquaman already!" Osbourne grew increasingly emotional throughout the reading, shedding tears during the poignant exchange.
Jack was left without a letter on Sunday’s episode of the ITV series (30 November) after his fellow campmates failed to secure him one during their challenge.
In a video posted to her Instagram story, Kelly, said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone who voted to keep Jack in the jungle, he’s doing really well.
“He’s doing so well. I’m so sad he didn’t get his letter from the family. But he took it really, really well.”
While Brook, Aitch, and Ginge enjoyed half of their milk bottle sweet winnings, tensions simmered elsewhere in the camp.
Ginge voiced frustration over the mounting washing up, a chore assigned to him, as campmates opted to eat rice in mugs rather than designated containers, effectively "doubling the washing up".
Meanwhile, comedian Ruby Wax faced the daunting Bushtucker trial, Misfortune Tellers, confronting snakes, lizards, eels, green ants, and spiders. Despite securing five stars for the camp, the 72-year-old expressed disappointment upon her return, apologising to her fellow celebrities: "I’m really sorry."
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX & STV Player, followed by I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked on ITV2, STV, ITVX and STV Player.
